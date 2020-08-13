North Alabama football won’t be playing Big South opponents this fall, but the Lions are still committed to playing if everything works out.
The Big South conference announced Wednesday morning that the league is delaying its fall sports, including football, with intent to play in the spring. Member institutions are allowed up to four non-conference games this season, which UNA announced it intends on pursuing.
“The path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge,” Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander said. “Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”
Shortly after the Big South’s announcement, UNA athletic director Mark Linder said the program is working on providing flexibility for the athletes to participate in football, as the biggest concern from players is not having the opportunity to play a fall schedule.
"Our plan is to look at all of our options and hopefully have the chance to play a full slate of games, combining the fall and spring," Linder said
The Lions are still scheduled to travel to Western Illinois, Chattanooga and BYU and host Jacksonville State. When those games will be played is a detail that is still being ironed out.
“I’m all for it,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “But now... (the question is) ‘How is it going to work?’”
In his mind, an ideal scenario would have the Lions play all four fall games starting at the beginning of October, giving the team the rest of August to participate in workouts before starting practice again. Of course, games are still dependent on the availability of the Lions’ opponents.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference (Western Illinois) is allowing its members to pursue non-conference games, but the Leathernecks have yet to make a decision on the fall schedule.
The Ohio Valley Conference (Jacksonville State) and the Southern Conference (Chattanooga) have not released an official decision on the fall schedule, as well. BYU, an independent school, has three games currently scheduled, including UNA, and is currently practicing.
October is an ideal time to start in Willis’ mind due to the flexibility you can use with playing games on back-to-back weekends or staggering off dates in between each week.
The later start date would also give the Lions a chance to assess how things are handled at the Power Five level, with the SEC, ACC and Big 12 currently set to begin at the end of September.
“Let’s just see if college football gets off the ground,” Willis said. “If they do, and here they go, then you feel a lot better about what you’re trying to do.”
Willis said he’ll present the rulings and what the staff has talked about to his team today and gather thoughts and input from the players, specifically the team’s leadership council.
There are still questions that don’t have answers regarding eligibility. Willis understands four games wouldn’t count toward a full season for a player, as the NCAA allows players to play in four games without burning a redshirt.
The NCAA, however, stated divisions must have a ruling in place for eligibility by Aug. 21, which leaves players waiting again.
As far as Big South games in the spring, Willis sees it as a difficult task to pull off. But if it’s the only option, he’ll have his team ready to play.
“I’m for the fall component. … If we’re going to sit here and talk about the safety of the players for the virus, should we not play and all this cancellation, then why would we play so many games in the spring and take a few months off and come back in the fall?” Willis said. “I (just) don’t know how that will look.”
Right now, the staff’s focus is to try to play four games but also keep the conversation open with the team.
Whether or not that includes additional games that would result in guaranteed contracts, often referred to as “money games,” remains to be seen.
“We just need to look at the whole component of it and make sure what we’re doing is safe and it’s doable, and kind of see if we can get it off the ground,” Willis said. “I just don’t know today what that looks like.”
