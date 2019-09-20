Out of the many position units on North Alabama’s roster, the offensive line particularly recognizes the importance of improvement after the last two losses.
A mantra from offensive line coach Zach Lisko is to be blue collar workers. Typically, recognition doesn’t often come for players along the line unless it’s for something bad. The Lions gave up four sacks against Alabama A&M and failed to move the ball successfully in the second half.
But Lisko and his players realize that. They’re not shy to the negative attention. It’s part of being an offensive lineman, Lisko says.
“We’ve got to go to work,” Lisko said. “We’ve got to keep our mouth shut, we got to take the criticisms, go to work and turn things around.”
UNA visits Jacksonville State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
But before UNA is able to turn things around on the line, it has to heal up. Lisko said at one point during last week’s preparation for Alabama A&M the entire starting offensive line was limited due to injury in practice. That doesn’t even include senior DeVaris Nalls, who is recovering from surgery on his patella tendon and isn’t expected to play this season.
However, most who were injured this season returned to play in the game Saturday. Lisko confirmed that they’ll all be good for Jacksonville State.
“You’re going to be banged up on the O-Line. We’ve got to be more mature mentally and take a look at what (the other team) is doing,” Lisko said.
Senior center Cody Mann said that despite the past two bad games, his teammates need to stay positive.
“It’s just been a struggle, we get down after we have a lull, a three and out,” Mann said. “I just try to tell everybody to keep their head up and keep doing what they’ve been practicing all week.”
The task this week, however, won’t be an easy one. Jacksonville State features a defensive front seven with five seniors.
The Gamecocks have depth in that area, too. True freshman defensive ends Phillip Hopkins and Kyle Holt are among those who can contribute. Mann said the offensive line can’t worry too much about what the opposing team is doing along the defensive line. He said he thinks he and his teammates to focus on themselves — and stick to what they do in practice.
Lisko thinks an advantage for his players is the experience of facing previous strong defensive fronts in the first three games. Both Western Illinois and Montana, he said, are traditionally big, especially with Montana’s star linebacker Dante Olson, who had nine tackles against UNA.
With Alabama A&M, he said, it’s a rivalry game, so it will always be physical.
In order for the offensive line to improve as a whole, Lisko said his players need to have better footwork with pass protection. In the run game, they need to recognize landmarks — in other words, the areas players are assigned to block on a specific play.
“We’ve got to play within ourselves, we’ve got to move the down linemen into back of the linebacker,” Lisko said. “We’ve got to get after it. If we’re going to have success, we’re going to have to win up front.”
