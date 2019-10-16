The North Alabama offense has shined at points this season, but the biggest inconsistency is in the running game.
The Lions average just over 108 yards per game on the ground and 3.6 yards per attempt. There’s games where it’s worked well — 211 yards in a 41-21 win over Presbyterian — and games where it hasn’t. The Lions had only 46 yards in the loss to Hampton and 56 earlier in the season against Montana.
Head coach Chris Willis recognizes there are factors, like falling behind early in games, that contribute to a lack of a running game. However, that doesn’t he mean he thinks the offense should get away from it, considering the in-game benefits it provides.
“We would love to run the ball and keep it going,” Willis said. “I think that’s going to help us in the time of possession. We’ve got to win the time of possession, that’s one thing I know offensively they’re trying to focus on.”
Terence Humphrey Jr. admitted that as a running back, his teammates at the position would love to run the ball every time. But offensively, the Lions have play makers at wide receiver with Dexter Boykin, Cortez Hall, Andre Little and Jakobi Byrd.
In practice, the senior running back explained there’s a constant reminder from offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin about hitting the “A” gap, or in other words, the space between the guard and the center. It comes to mind when he thinks about how UNA can be better in the running game.
“We just gotta hit our holes, the holes are there,” Humphrey said. “(We need to) just stay focused.”
Senior offensive lineman Zach Davis knows it starts up front. He said the group focuses on double teams at the first level (an opposing team’s defensive line) and getting to the second level (linebackers) to create holes and running lanes.
“Honestly, the offense doesn’t work without the run game,” Davis said.
Depth at the position also has played a factor. Ahead of Saturday’s home game with Charleston Southern, Willis said he expects to have everyone healthy except for Ron Thompson, who is still recovering from an apparent knee injury.
Willis also said the staff is working on implementing more run situations into the offense to help. He said he thinks there’s been times he hoped his team could’ve been more committed to it in terms of play calling, but the flow of the game also dictates the calls.
“The goal is to be able to try and run the football,” Willis said. “We need to stay within reach, or ahead, to have (that) consistent basis of running.”
