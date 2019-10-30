North Alabama head coach Chris Willis is about finding whatever the team needs to grow over the course of the remaining three games of the season.
Offensively, last week it was about changing things up. The Lions went with Blake Dever at quarterback over Christian Lopez. Willis said there won’t be a full decision on if Dever will start again this game until Thursday. As things stand now, Dever will likely start, but Lopez will also play.
That’s just part of the Lions changes heading into the final three games of the season. From offensive formations to different personnel — the Lions have played about eight freshmen to this point by Willis’ estimation — UNA is trying to find what works and what doesn’t.
“It’s about us each week, we just gotta improve and get better,” Willis said. “We’re looking at different people, changing it out. That’s all you can do at this point. We’re 2-6, (we’ve got to) be ready to go and try to send these seniors out on a good note on Saturday.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin found a couple unconventional ways to move the ball in the 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday. One saw running back Terence Humphrey Jr. out of the wildcat position. From there, Humphrey had options. He either took the direct snap himself for a run, or tossed the ball ahead to Jaxton Carson or Ja'Won Howell as he came in motion.
One play in particular saw Humphrey pitch ahead to Howell, who then flipped back to Dever, who was lined up at receiver. Dever then found Howell as he sneaked out toward the sideline for a 17-yard gain.
“All the props to Coach Aplin,” Dever said after the game.
Another play was a short out pass to Carson who had a host of linemen, many of which were lined up outside where a receiver would normally, blocking for him along the sideline.
“We’ve actually tried some of these plays in the season, we just haven’t been able to get them off for one reason or another,” Willis said. “It came together. Dever had a good week. A lot of times it starts with that, it’s the play calling, but it’s also the players doing it.”
Willis took note of what Saturday’s opponent, Campbell, has done so far. Defensively, the Camels play a lot of man and blitz often, Willis said.
“They’re really good. We’re going to get challenged. They’re going to get up in your face,” Willis said. “(But), just looking at the game plan this week, I feel like (we’ve got a good one in.”
