There were some mixed reactions from North Alabama coaches and players when they saw themselves on ESPN Monday night.
UNA’s game with Monmouth last Saturday was featured in a segment on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt called “Bad Beats”, which highlights games where a team fails to cover the betting line of a game.
In this case, the Lions were on the other end, as they were 17-point underdogs. The show highlighted, among the rest of the plays in the last minute, UNA’s trick play as time expired, a pass from Andre Little to Christian Lopez to go from losing by 17 to only losing by 11.
“We’re on ESPN, how many people across the country saw that?” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “A lot of the positive feedback I got from it was the effort.”
Players featured in the segment had mixed opinions, including some that differed from Willis’.
Jakobi Byrd, who was mentioned, didn’t even know what the show was and didn’t realize UNA was on it.
Christian Lopez, who scored both touchdowns in the final minute as well as completed some passes to get the Lions in range, said some of his friends texted him about it.
“It was pretty cool ... to see yourself on there,” Lopez said. “(But), we were on the losing end.”
Little, who also saw the segment, agreed. He threw the touchdown to Lopez that essentially “busted the spread,” so to speak. The end result of the game, however, kind of lessens the excitement of being on ESPN.
“It wasn’t how I wanted to be portrayed, first time being on there,” Little said.
While Willis agrees with his players that it would’ve been better if UNA had won, he didn’t see much negative with it. After receiving lots of positive texts and emails, he said there were two ways to look at it.
One, the show, in a sense, suggested that it’s tough to bet on the FCS and if someone took Monmouth, they lost some money. But to Willis, it was a way for his program to be featured on national television, which he won’t complain about.
“It wasn’t bad publicity at all,” Willis said. “(It was) how good we played, I don’t think it was presented in a bad way.”
Willis also broke down game by game to see what games UNA covered and which ones it didn’t. By the unofficial estimation, the Lions are 6-4 against the spread this season.
The players would rather have won and Willis saw the good that come from it regarding the effort.
But if the appearance and recent history says anything to the general public, if someone chooses to put their money on UNA, they'll often come out just slightly ahead.
