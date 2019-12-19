FLORENCE — Mars Hill offensive lineman Mack McCluskey made it official on Wednesday; he’s staying local.
McCluskey, who’s grown up in Florence, signed with North Alabama in the first day of the early signing period, joining 11 other players in a class dominated by an influx of offensive linemen.
“Mom loves it,” McCluskey said after making his decision. “I know a lot of stuff about the school and I just feel comfortable (there). It’s nice, all these people that came and watched us on Friday nights, (now) we’re just down the road.”
A senior on a Panthers team that reached the Class 1A State Championship a year after winning it, McCluskey will graduate in the spring, but staying in Florence will allow him to visit the program often.
McCluskey was originally committed to Mercer, but decommitted when the Bears underwent coaching staff changes. His teammate, Ty Kirchharr, will join him at UNA as a preferred walk on to play long snapper.
From the beginning of the recruiting process McCluskey had kept UNA in mind. The staff continued to recruit him despite his original decision.
“The trust you build in that, it means a lot,” McCluskey said.
Class overview
McCluskey was one of five offensive lineman signed by UNA.
Three junior college players, including Christian Barnes from Jones College, A.J. Vang from Butler Community College, and Cameron Watson from Northwest Mississippi College, signed with the Lions. UNA also picked up a National Letter of Intent from Kedonis Haslem, a transfer from Toledo, Ohio.
“With the depth we have returning, and you add those four, our spring offensive line as a whole will probably as good, if not better, than what we had in the fall,” coach Chris Willis said.
Haslem is the son of Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem. He played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas, winners of the Florida 7A state championship three years in a row (2014-2016).
Haslem did indicate to the UNA staff, however, that he doesn’t want to be known as the son of a NBA player and would rather create his own path.
A big part of UNA’s class was the addition of former linebacker Christon Taylor, who spent two years with the Lions before being dismissed from the team before this past season due to violations of team rules.
Taylor finished the 2018 season with 62 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.
Taylor has been given an opportunity by the athletic department to earn his way back on a partial scholarship. He has met the terms provided, opening the door for him to potentially be available for spring practice.
The Lions also worked to replace departing seniors A.J. Bracey and D’Andre Hart in the secondary. UNA added two defensive backs in Jonathan Jordan and Kyree Fields, both previously from Hinds Community College and natives of Leland, Mississippi, and Macon, Mississippi, respectively.
Willis indicated that Fields will play safety, while Jordan is slated to play cornerback. Jordan impressed with his speed, as Willis said he might be one of the fastest players on the team when the Lions time the 40-yard dash.
UNA added a quarterback in Danville High's Luke Nail. Offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin was high on Nail, and his size stuck out to Willis.
“He can run,” Willis said. “When he walks in the door, he’s got a big frame. He just needs to develop, (but) he’s going to come through the system.”
With an already talented wide receiver corps, the Lions added another to the mix with Rashad Eades, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College.
Also from East Mississippi was long snapper Brett Burton, who signed on Wednesday after being offered as a walk-on at Ole Miss.
Along with Taylor, the Lions added linebacker Darrell Sims, a native of Bassfield, Mississippi, who previously played at Pearl River Community College, the previous home of current Lions running back Ron Thompson.
He was joined by Jaecorien Barnes from Port Arthur, Texas. He played at Kilgore College last season and was at Incarnate Word the year before.
“That’s three linebackers on top of what we have returning, so that’s huge,” Willis said.
Willis said the goal for this class was to focus on transfers, primarily because the thought was that last year’s class was full of high school players. The result was 10 of 12 players signed as transfers who played at their previous colleges. They will be available to enroll in January.
The goal wasn’t too shy away from high school players, but rather adapt the roster after the experience of a first full season in NCAA Division 1.
“We wanted to get some older transferrable guys,” Willis said. “I don’t want to live off a heavy transfer team, but we do have to have some. The world of FCS is built off of that.”
UNA, however, isn’t done. The goal for the next national signing date, Feb. 5, 2020, is to add prospects on the defensive line, as well as potentially add a tight end. There are still decisions that could be made before then, as well.
Other factors can change the number of players the Lions can add with the remaining spots in the 2020 class. Willis expects to add 8-10 players after Christmas break.
Academic eligibility, as well as players applying for an extra year through the NCAA, can change the total, most of which the Lions won’t know until a later date.
As far as reflecting on the players signed Wednesday, Willis and his staff were pleased to meet their goals, add experience and depth across the board, but particularly up front.
“Very pleased. I’m excited about the offensive line,” Willis said. “It’s going to be almost a whole new look out there.”
