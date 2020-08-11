The North Alabama football team is scaling back on preparation as it waits for clarity on a season this fall.
North Alabama football is suspending practice until Friday after the coaching staff learned before Saturday's practice that several players needed to go into quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
“We've got guys that are going to be in quarantine for some time,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. "That doesn't mean they've got (the virus).”
Willis said the quarantined players are all on the offense and include several linemen.
“Basically, we took a huge hit on offense,” Willis said.
Due to the news, players expressed concerns about practicing Saturday. The football leadership council, consisting of veteran players on the team, had a conversation with coaches shortly after the news broke, Willis said.
Players and coaches collectively decided they should not practice until the Lions receive clarity on eligibility by August 14, the deadline the NCAA gave divisions to determine the eligibility accommodations for athletes that choose to opt out of the season or for those whose seasons are cut short.
“We’re going to continue on. It's just not going to be mandatory,” Willis said. “It’s just going to be adjusted. Slowed down. It’s not a complete shutdown.”
The Lions have created a hybrid model known as Voluntary Physical Activities Segment for the time being, according to a statement UNA released Sunday morning.
For players who choose to participate, there will be small groups of 12 players or fewer for physical conditioning.
All team and position meetings will take place in person with social distancing protocols. Participants are required to wear a face covering.
If the ability to physically distance does not exist, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.
Players on the leadership council expressed concern about the possibility of an event like this occurring during the middle of the season. If games are halted, players, specifically seniors and fifth-year players, questioned whether or not they’ll retain their eligibility.
“It's frustrating. Now you're getting ready to practice and you get hit with that news,” Willis said. “That started the whole trend of what now? The players see that and they're like ‘Oh my gosh, I don't want to be in that group that wants to sit out for two weeks.’ … All we can do is be in their corner and help guide them and lead them.”
Willis didn’t get the sense from his players that they don't feel safe while on campus.
After a team meeting on Sunday he understood from everyone that they feel they are safe, but there are frustrations with not having assurance of a fall season at this point.
“We’ve listened to the players. We take everything they say to heart,” Willis said. “They’ve got some concerns … (but) there’s nothing we’re doing here that they don’t feel safe about, their COVID discussion is just overall college football in general. We were just trying to figure out a plan together ... If anybody left here (on Saturday) mad or disgruntled, they’re mad at the fact of what’s going on.”
UNA said in its statement it remains committed to moving forward and providing athletes and staff a safe environment. The program said it will make every attempt to create a meaningful football experience this fall while also focusing on health and safety.
“There are more questions about the 2020 season than we have answers. Our hope is to have more clarity by August 14,” the statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.