In its second full year in the Big South Conference and third of a four-year transition period to NCAA Division I, North Alabama football will face some talented teams.
Trips to Virginia Tech and BYU highlight what will be a difficult schedule for the Lions, not to mention facing the likes of Jacksonville State and Chattanooga at the FCS ranks.
As a part of coverage ahead of the 2020 season, here is the TimesDaily’s look at the most important player from each team UNA is scheduled to face this season.
--
Game One, Western Illinois (Sept. 3)
Connor Sampson, senior quarterback: Western Illinois had a tough season in 2019, finishing 1-11 after losing to UNA in the season opener.
Sampson, however, while he had a good year under center throwing for 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions, will be charged with leading the team as a senior under new head coach Jared Elliott.
--
Game Two, Jacksonville State (Sept. 12)
DJ Coleman, junior defensive end: For a team like Jacksonville State that has elevated itself to one of the top FCS programs in recent years, finishing the 2019 season at 6-6 could be considered a disappointment.
But the Gamecocks return a lot of talent, specifically on defense. Starting up front, Coleman has a chance to lead the charge after a big sophomore campaign.
The junior from Atlanta finished last year with 59 tackles, 10½ tackles for loss and five sacks. He’ll look to improve on that this coming season as Jacksonville State hopes to return to contention for the postseason.
--
Game Three, Chattanooga (Sept. 19)
Chris James, sixth-year tight end: Chattanooga finished 6-6 in 2019, but James had a solid season at tight end after switching from the quarterback position.
After playing at Valdosta State and Hutchinson Community College, James signed with the Mocs in 2018. He switched from quarterback to tight end in the 2019 preseason.
He finished the year with a team-high seven touchdowns along with 23 catches for 257 yards.
--
Game Four, Virginia Tech (Sept. 26)
Rayshard Ashby, senior linebacker: After an 8-5 season, the Hokies look to improve under fifth-year head coach Justin Fuente.
Virginia Tech will have plenty of experience to work with though, as per Athlon Sports, the Hokies have 19 returning starters in 2020.
One of those is senior Ashby, who in two seasons as a starter has compiled 225 tackles. He led the team with 120 tackles last year, along with 17 tackles for loss and five sacks.
--
Game Five, Kennesaw State (Oct. 10)
Bryson Armstrong, senior linebacker: If Kennesaw State hopes to make its third trip to the FCS playoffs and win the Big South for the second time in three years, it will likely have a lot to do with its defense, which is once again poised to have a big year in 2020.
Armstrong, a HERO Sports preseason FCS first-team All-American, leads the Owls. He finished 2019 with 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3½ sacks. Former Colbert County star Chance Bates is also expected to start at linebacker.
“His leadership skills come in the way he practices and the way he goes about his business,” head coach Brian Bohannon said of Armstrong last season. “He’s not a vocal kid, that’s just not his personality. His play speaks for itself.”
--
Game Six, Monmouth (Oct. 17)
Lonnie Moore IV, senior wide receiver: Monmouth won the Big South title last season behind talented players at quarterback and running back.
But Moore was a player who did just about everything for the Hawks, starting with his 74 catches for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns.
He also made an impact in the kick return game, with 529 yards and a touchdown.
--
Game Seven, Charleston Southern (Oct. 24)
Shaundre Mims, redshirt junior defensive lineman: A tough non-conference schedule mixed with the competition from the Big South saw Charleston Southern finish 6-6 last season.
But the Buccaneers have pieces in place to improve on that in 2020, starting up front on the defensive line with redshirt junior Shaundre Mims.
Mims had a big year in 2019, with a team-high 10 sacks along with 27 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.
--
Game Eight, Gardner-Webb (Oct. 31)
Izaiah Gathings, junior wide receiver: For Gardner-Webb to take the next step under new head coach Tre Lamb, it will have to lean on the talented players returning from last season.
One of those is junior wide receiver Izaiah Gathings, who exploded for 75 receptions, 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
He also had a huge game against UNA with 12 catches for 143 yards and two scores.
“No. 84, that’s an unbelievable player,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said after the game.
--
Game Nine, Campbell (Nov. 7)
Brevin Allen, junior defensive lineman: it was an up-and-down season for Campbell in 2019.
The Camels finished 6-5, but close losses and narrow wins littered the schedule. One constant, however, was the talent it had up front on defense.
Brevin Allen is entering his junior year as one of the top players on Campbell’s defense. He finished last season with 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks and looks to continue that production in 2020.
--
Game 10, Hampton (Nov. 14)
Jadakis Bonds, junior wide receiver: Lots of production on offense for Hampton from a 5-7 season in 2019 is gone, but talent still remains for the Pirates in 2020.
Jadakis Bonds is entering his junior season after a huge year offensively last season, finishing second nationally with 15 touchdown receptions. He also recorded 70 receptions for 943 yards.
The Pirates will be breaking in a different quarterback with the departure of Deondre Francois, but whoever is under center will have a solid target in Bonds.
--
Game 11, BYU (Nov. 21)
Kavika Fonua, senior linebacker: In 2019, BYU had its fair share of big moments — wins over Southern California, Tennessee and Boise State — and tough moments with losses to Toledo and South Florida.
The Cougars have a solid foundation on defense, however, returning for 2020. It begins in the middle of the defense with senior linebacker Kavika Fonua.
Fonua led the Cougars on defense in 2019 with 83 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.
The senior has had a long career filled with injuries (medical redshirt in 2018) as well as position changes. Fonua previously played running back for the Cougars before permanently switching to defense last season.
