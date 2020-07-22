New North Alabama wide receivers coach Colby Ellis arrived in Florence just about a week ago and has hit the ground — and the phone lines — running.
With his other role as a recruiting coordinator, Ellis was wrapping up a call with a recruit before he picked up the phone on Monday. A former player at Oklahoma State and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Ellis, who spent the last two years as a graduate assistant working with running backs at Nebraska, is in his eighth year of coaching and excited about the opportunity to work with the Lions.
“It’s a big deal to me,” Ellis said of the job. “Here at UNA, I think there’s big things to come in the future. Recently transitioning to the FCS level, sometimes that can be a little bit of a process, but we’re heading in the right direction I feel like and I’m excited.”
Ellis came to UNA highly recommended from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost as well as former UNA quarterback and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall, who worked with Ellis at Georgia State in 2016.
He developed a close relationship with Hall, as well as Cody Kennedy, a native of Florence and Tulane’s offensive line coach.
“(Hall) stood on the table for him, he said you can’t go wrong,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “He’s beyond qualified for the job.”
At Nebraska, Ellis worked alongside Huskers running backs coach Ryan Held. During his tenure, Nebraska’s Devine Ozigbo rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a senior in 2018. In 2019, Dedrick Mills rushed for 745 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Ellis explains that his work with players boils down to developing a personal relationship, both on and off the field. Although he’s in the early stages, he’s optimistic that will come with the receivers at UNA, who are slated to be some of the leaders on the team in 2020.
“Building that up one day at a time, them getting a feel for me, and the high standard that I told them from day one,” Ellis said. There’s going to be a high standard in the receiver room and I’m going to hold them to that.”
And when he’s not preparing for a potential season, Ellis is excited about recruiting, one of the many aspects that drew him to UNA.
A native of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, Ellis said he also understands the culture of football in Alabama and wanted to be a part of it.
“Football is kind of king down here, it’s huge to everybody,” Ellis said. There's great football down here. One thing that’s awesome that guys just love, especially the high school players and stuff like that. It's a great part of the country to be for football.”
As a former defensive back and wide receiver, Ellis was also intrigued by the idea of working with receivers again after previously serving that role at Missouri Southern State in 2017.
And of course, Ellis is well aware of UNA’s history being a former NCAA Division II power and hopes he can help the Lions build to that point now in Division I.
“Taking that over and knowing UNA and the history, I think (we’re) definitely on the rise and have a bright future,” Ellis said.
Staff finalized
Along with the addition of Ellis, the Lions have also finalized their coaching staff for 2020. All full-time coaches are back this season, including the addition of graduate assistant Jalen Samuel, who will work with the offensive line.
Grad assistant Zach Crisler will work with the running backs and Ethan Truitt is an offensive quality control coach. On defense, Elijah Haggard comes to Florence as a graduate assistant after previously working at UT Martin and Robert Beacham (grad assistant) comes to Florence after working at Harding University.
