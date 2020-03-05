For new North Alabama wide receivers coach Tyler Rice, joining the Lions’ program was a decision he characterized as a “no-brainer.”
Rice, a native of Waynesboro, Tennessee, and former quarterback at Wayne County, spent the last three seasons as the wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator at UT-Martin. His father, Rick, was a long-time head football coach at Wayne County and now heads up the program at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.
For him, the decision was two-fold. Whether it’s being closer to family all while coaching a talented group of redshirt-junior receivers in a program with “tradition”, Rice felt like UNA is where he needed to be.
“I’m really fortunate to be able to be here,” Rice said. “It’s been a blessing, I didn’t realize how much I had missed being around (family). I can’t put a price tag on it.”
On the other hand, there was the football side of the decision. Rice said Dexter Boykin, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall all sat in on his interview for the position.
His first task was to earn everyone in the room’s trust, making sure they understood that he knew what he was talking about. Right away, Rice noticed the group could see through anything that wouldn’t help them get better on the field.
“They’re very intelligent football players," Rice said. “Especially those main four, those are kind of the alphas of the group, the offensive side of the ball for sure. (And) they’ve bought in, they really have. I’m grateful for that.”
Hall likes what Rice has helped him with on the field, especially with technical details, as he said Rice has helped he and his teammates work on releases and getting open at the line of scrimmage.
“It's good learning new things from different coaches because you can add more stuff to your repertoire,” Hall said.
Little, who called Rice a “good guy,” along with Boykin and Byrd all seem to be taking to their new coach, as well.
“I like him as a coach,” Boykin said. “Everyday as it comes along, he’s getting better with the playcalling.”
“He’s young, he comes in here with a lot of energy,” Byrd said. “That's something that gets to us, because we’re young too. We like to get hype. You can tell he’s a guy who just loves ball. He knows what he's talking about, you gotta be like a sponge with a type of guy like him, just soak everything in.”
Head coach Chris Willis said he knew Rice would be a good fit when he hired him. He explained that usually for the role, it's often a young coach who is just starting his career. In Rice, the Lions were fortunate to land a coach who’s already been around the Division I FCS level.
WIth that experience, Rice, along with offensive line coach Zach Lisko, have combined to run the offense after the departure of former offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin. Rice handles the quarterbacks and receivers in the passing game while Lisko covers the run game.
“He had a lot of experience,” Willis said of Rice. “We were just fortunate that he was looking to get a little bit closer to home and his family. Considering we’ve lost a coach and him coming in having to pick up a few things, he’s done good.”
While he admits there are still things he’s learning in the offense with each practice, Rice is finding his footing among the coaching staff.
“Having the ability to come down here and learn from Coach Willis is something I wanted to be a part of,” Rice said. “It was a no-brainer for me. I’m very fired up, I love it down here in Florence.”
