The North Alabama football team is gearing up for offseason workouts, but internally there are a few changes taking place.
Between staff changes, new signees and players potentially leaving/returning, the Lions will enter spring practice, which is targeted to start on February 10, with some small changes but still similar continuity.
Staff changes
Former UNA wide receivers coach Austin Tucker has taken an offensive analyst job at Florida State to work for newly hired head coach Mike Norvell, whom he previously worked with at Memphis.
Head coach Chris Willis noted he felt like it wasn’t an easy decision for Tucker, as he will not have an on-field coaching role. However, the opportunity to move up to a Power-Five school was one Tucker likely had a hard time passing up.
“It’s a good move for him,” Willis said. “I don’t doubt him for that. He just looked at his age and an opportunity to move up.”
Running backs coach and graduate assistant Jacob Tucker, also a former quarterback for the Lions, took a job outside of football at the Ayers Foundation in Tennessee.
Willis said that after talking with Tucker, he got the sense he didn’t want to give up coaching, but it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
The priority for UNA is to fill Austin Tucker’s former position first, Willis said. The staff is in a dead period for recruiting until after this weekend’s American Football Coaches Association convention, so Willis said UNA will use the time as an opportunity to interview candidates and find the right person for the job.
So far, Willis said there are about 11 or 12 names they’re cycling through and he wants a hire in place at least a week before the start of spring football practice. The hire is important, he said, due to the experience, talent and depth the receiver position returns in 2020.
“What we need right now is a guy who can show us he can command a room, he’s going to take on a very talented group, an older group and the fact that they’re maturing,” Willis said. “They’ll see through anybody you put in there that doesn’t know what they’re doing.”
Once a coach is in place, Willis said they’ll look to replace Jacob Tucker’s grad assistant position.
While not a coach, long time equipment manager Curtis Lane graduated from UNA and took an assistant equipment manager job at South Alabama, opening up another staff position.
Lions add transfer quarterback
In the latest recruiting news, UNA signed a transfer quarterback from East Carolina in 6-foot-3 Reid Herring on Dec. 31, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Herring, along with the rest of the transfers UNA signed in the early signing period, arrived on campus this week for the start of the new semester.
“I think it’s going to add to the room,” Willis said. “Him and quarterbacks Blake (Dever) and Rett (Files) and the other guys are going to compete.”
At East Carolina, Herring left after four games this past season when he entered the transfer portal. After a redshirt year in 2016, he played in nine games with seven starts the following season, throwing for 1,607 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
He won the starting job in 2018 until Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers took over midway through the season. Ahlers won the job the following offseason.
After talking with various coaches who either know or worked with Herring, Willis said he felt confident about what the Lions will get in him.
“What he brings to the table is experience and he also brings the ability to move,” Willis said. “You watch him on film, he passes the test.”
Upon meeting with him on a recruiting visit, Willis explained that Herring doesn’t have a loud personality. He’s mature and will talk, but is reserved.
“You can be reserved and still play the position,” Willis said.
Other offseason notes
While Willis said the Lions had arguably the best academic semester since he’s been with the program, there are a few players that remain in limbo.
Three walk-on players didn’t meet the academic standard and will not be a part of the team. Safety Jeffery Battle, who was a significant player in 2019, also didn’t meet the standard and will be welcomed back as a walk-on if he chooses. As of Tuesday, a decision had not been made.
Linebacker Christon Taylor is still slated to return to the team on a partial scholarship after being dismissed before the start of last season. Willis said until he is told otherwise, Taylor will be a part of the team when the Lions begin spring practice.
“He’s going to get an opportunity. Show me this spring and this semester that you can focus and do football, he’ll do that, he’ll be on the team,” Willis said.
The Lions will have their first football meeting on Thursday and then start offseason workouts on Friday. The rest of the month will be weight-room focused while the staff finishes recruiting and hiring staff members.
