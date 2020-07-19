North Alabama football added two transfer players on Friday, head coach Chris Willis said.
Connor Robbins, a 6-foot-9, 320-pound offensive lineman is coming to UNA after playing his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia State. Robbins, who is from St. Augustine, Florida, played in all 13 games in 2019 for the Panthers on the special teams unit and saw action as a back-up offensive guard.
Isaiah Todd, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back, is heading to UNA after playing at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. Todd, a native of Carrollton, Georgia, played in 12 games with the Blue Dragons, including 11 in 2019 after being injured the season before. He finished his junior college career with 31 total tackles and two interceptions.
Willis said the Lions were recruiting Todd for a while but he took his time to weigh options. He’ll join a defensive backfield led by fifth-year senior K.J. Smith.
“Safety is a position (where) we need to get a little bit more depth,” Willis said. “We’re hoping he can play back deep on the hash as a safety.”
As far as Robbins, Willis said what stood out most was the size. Robbins was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to the 247Sports composite rankings and had offers from Power 5 programs like Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Maryland.
Admittedly, Willis said a player that big can come with some concerns on how well he moves, but he said he was reassured by the coaching staff that he should do just fine in the Lions’ offense.
“Big ole kid … obviously the size,” Willis said of what stood out. “They’re saying he can play tackle or guard for us at our level. (But) we’re getting an experienced guy. So that’s going to help us.”
With the two new additions, Willis expects the Lions have room to add two to three more players before the season potentially starts.
Adding another defensive back is the focus and on offense, the Lions will add either a tight end or a wide receiver. UNA has a need for depth at tight end after Duncan Hodges, who suffered a leg injury in 2019, chose to walk away from football and focus on his education.
“Now we’re getting down to crunch time,” Willis said of the potential of adding any more players. “We can fill them, but it hasn’t been easy.”
However, with COVID-19 preventing a degree of uncertainty surrounding football season, Willis said a lot of players have reached out due to concern of not having a place to play.
“Are we going to have a season or not have a season, (there are) guys wavering now what to do,” Willis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.