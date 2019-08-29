Thirty days after North Alabama opened its fall camp, the Lions will finally play a football game.
UNA takes on Western Illinois today at Braly Stadium with a 7:05 p.m. kickoff, and coaches are ready to see if all the preparations live up to expectations, while the players are just ready to go against somebody other than their teammates.
Western Illinois is coming off a 5-6 season that included a 4-4 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. UNA was 7-3 last season while competing as an independent. This year the Lions are members of the Big South Conference, although they are not eligible for a league title.
Coach Chris Willis begins his third season as head coach and 18th overall with the program. This time last season, he and the Lions were preparing to play at Southern Utah and posed a different set of pregame challenges from today’s home game.
The Lions went to Southern Utah and won.
“Apparently we did something right,” Willis said. “This year, it’s are we handling it the right way. Are we taking care of the moms and dads, do we know what uniform we are going to wear, are the headsets going to work? There’s all that that goes into the first game.”
The season evolves into more of a routine after the first game, Willis said.
“Once you get through the first game, win or lose, you sit down in here and figure out what you liked, what you didn’t like and let’s fix it,” he said.
Willis said the day drags on when it is a late kickoff.
“It seems like it takes forever just to get to kickoff,” he said. “I’m expecting for a long day and a long night. When you kick off at 1 p.m., you don’t have much time. You wake up and go.”
Linebacker Will Evans said the first game is different from the rest of the season.
“You have been putting in all the work in the offseason,” he said. “You want to go out there and showcase your ability and show what you have got. At the end of the day, you give it all you got and play your heart out.”
Willis said he will be looking for certain things early in the game.
“Can we tackle?” he said. “If they are a power team and can run the way the supposedly are capable of running, can we get the back to the ground? Can we get off the block to get to the back? Defensively, that’s what I’m looking for.”
Offensively, Willis wants to see the how well the Lions can move the ball.
“Are we moving the chains and flipping the field?” he said. “They don’t have to be touchdowns or field goals. Are we winning the field position or are we staying backed up and punting all the time?”
Now that the season has arrived, Willis and his staff will find out the answers to all of those questions and more.
