North Alabama senior safety D’Andre Hart showed up on campus in 2017 with $60 and hopeful for an opportunity.
The native of Pinson wanted to come home. At Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, he wasn’t able to see his family regularly. So he took a chance and left. At first, it didn’t seem as if that gamble paid off. But time went on and he stuck with the process. He showed up in the spring in Florence for Division II open tryouts, impressed the Lions’ coaches and made the team.
Now in 2019, he’s a scholarship player, leads the team in tackles with 44 and is one of the senior leaders on the defense.
“I had to see it through,” Hart said. “Thats how its been all my life, I’ve been having to work. It’s never been handed to me.”
Far from home
At Pinson Valley High School, Hart played with teammates who went on to play at big colleges, including ones in the SEC.
Though for Hart, it was different. Schools like Alabama State, where his father, Dexter Hart, played running back, showed interest. Jacksonville State and Mississippi Valley State came to watch some of his games, but none of the schools came back with a solid offer.
Enter Lindsey Wilson, who came to his high school to visit in January 2015 and offered him. He accepted and was set to head five hours away from home.
Hart was redshirted his first year at the college and his father, Dexter, could tell his son was frustrated.
“He thought he deserved a little more,” Dexter Hart said. “I told him ‘everything happens for a reason, just trust the process, and put in the work. It will work out for itself.’”
The next season, he earned second-team All-Mid-South Conference honors for his play on defense. However, after the season ended, he talked to his mother, Lana Bell, and told her he wanted to be closer to home.
“He was used to having a lot of family support,” Bell said. “Every week, I was there, his dad was there. (But) it was (just) a long trip.”
The process of leaving, however, was difficult. Lindsey Wilson offered him a scholarship to stay, but it wasn’t a full one. The school, at first, wasn’t willing to grant the release to allow Hart to transfer to another school. After some push from his parents, the school finally cooperated.
By that point, Hart was already back in Alabama — and had already made the team at UNA. But by the time the papers were in hand, football season already started and he couldn’t join the team. He was on campus, but had to be a regular student.
“I told him ‘spend this time, do what other college students do,’” Bell said. “Work on your craft, keep getting stronger, but enjoy this year, this fall is going to fly by.”
Turning over a new leaf
Dexter Hart said he thought he could see his son’s confidence was wavering when coming to UNA to tryout for the team.
So he took his son to see A.J Davis, a former cornerback with Jacksonville State and the New Orleans Saints, who now works as a professional trainer.
The day of the tryout, he got up early in the morning, drove from Pinson to Florence, paid the $60 fee and went out on the field, deflecting pass after pass. His father said he thinks they never completed a pass on him.
“I always knew that I had it in me to do it, (but) I just knew it was going to be a process,” Hart said.
After Hart found out he couldn’t play in 2017, he kept working with Davis, who took him “under his wing,” Dexter Hart said.
Hart took the workouts Davis gave to him and made it a part of his everyday routine. Although he couldn’t play, he went to watch two games during the season. His father said he knew it hurt him that he couldn’t be out there.
“My motivation to him was to challenge yourself,” Dexter Hart said. "Your journey is not the same as everybody else's.”
Heading into the 2018 season, Hart was still on the team, but simply as a contributor. He admitted he was frustrated because he felt like he already had proved himself.
But when head coach Chris Willis surprised him and another player, former tight end Marcus Robinson, with a scholarship in front of the team, he found a new sense of energy.
“That kind of turned things around,” Hart said. “It got me going. I kind of turned over a new leaf.”
A physical force
Hart appeared in nine games and made one start in 2018, finishing with 26 tackles.
But with some newly added confidence and open spots in the secondary with players moving on, he knew that 2019 could be his chance to take over full time.
Dexter Hart lives in Miami, and over the summer, his son went there to train with other college players at Elite U Sports Academy.
Time spent training has paid off, as now at the near-halfway point of the 2019 season, he’s part of a secondary which features only two seniors, along with fellow defensive back K.J. Smith.
“Its rewarding, and it kind of gives me a sigh of relief like okay, he did it,” Bell said. “He did what he set out to do, and I’m proud of him.”
Bell and Dexter Hart still go to his games. His mother said with him being closer to home, more of the family are able to make the trip. For Saturday's game in Hampton, Virginia, Bell gave the guest list to her son, he needs 14 tickets. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and even his sister, who works in Washington D.C., are all planning to make the trip.
On the field, defensive backs coach Blake Farris took notice of all he did to get to this point. On top of his off season training, Farris saw Hart’s work in the weight room, time spent in the film room and initiative to meet with the coaches after practice.
“He’s been a physical force for us,” Farris said. “We need a safety to be a leader, they gotta be the captain of the secondary. He’s been that for us so far.”
With it being his senior year, Hart said he knows nothing is guaranteed going forward. For that reason, he gets chills going out before every game.
But that’s what he wanted when he traveled just over 100 miles from suburban Birmingham to Florence in 2017. The $60 turned out to be a long-term investment.
“I had to work for everything, that’s kind of the steps I had to take to get me where I am,” Hart said. “(But) going into the season, I wanted to be that guy. I wanted to step into that role.”
