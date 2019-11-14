A few of North Alabama’s senior football players have come to the realization that Saturday will be their last game, while it hasn’t hit others.
For those players, however, Saturday will indeed be a culmination of their careers at UNA, an end to an up-and-down season that didn’t always yield the results they wanted, but served as a springboard for potential success in the future.
“For me, it’s going out with a bang,” senior defensive lineman Brady Owensby said. “Just go out and keep playing hard like we’ve been doing all season. That’s what we’re going to go out as (because) that’s what we do.”
Head coach Chris Willis said he would like to send out the group of seniors as winners. Throughout the season, Willis has had players over to his house for dinner on Monday nights. One week, it may be the seniors, other times it might be freshmen and sophomores.
The players often give feedback on how they think the season is going, with various versions of “We’re close,” Willis said. He said he can see the optimism for the future and feels like his players do too, but much like the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I, the process won’t always be easy — and it hasn't been.
“Our effort has been there,” Willis said. “Unfortunately the seniors are the ones that got to take the bullet for everybody right now.”
Like his head coach, senior offensive lineman Zach Davis recognizes the season hasn’t gone quite like they envisioned coming in. However, there’s only one thing on his mind heading into the last game.
“When I think about my last game, it’s ‘finish’," Davis said. “It hasn’t gone as well as we want it to, but we want to finish it as best as possible.”
Although the wins weren’t always there this season, the seniors think they’ve left an imprint in terms of the culture and precedent set to have success in the future.
Quarterback Christian Lopez said it hasn’t hit him yet that this will be his last game. Owensby said it has at times, especially after the last home game against Campbell, but it will really sink in on the bus on the way home from Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
Lopez, on the other hand, knows it probably will as the days go on, but what he’s thought of more over the last few weeks is what really sticks out.
He said that after coming from junior college where the experience isn’t the same, he’s seen how close the team is at times.
“It’s been fun playing with everybody here,” Lopez said. “It’s definitely going to catch up with me as the days come closer.”
Davis said in order to get that going, the younger players need to understand the importance of knowing each other outside of football, spending time away from the field and the weight room.
“We’re more than just teammates, we're family, we have to gel together,” Davis said.
As a defensive lineman, Owensby wants to pass on what he was taught when he first came into the program. No matter what the circumstances are, Owensby said he’s always known to bring the intensity.
Last week against Monmouth, he played despite having a 102 degree fever.
“That’s just our motto, it doesn’t matter what anybody else does, we’re bringing it everyday,” Owensby said.
So for Owensby, it’s natural to pass that on to his counterparts along the defensive line. Even in preparation for Saturday’s game, he reminded his teammates of his goal — to go out with a bang. Not just for the seniors, but to a positive cap on the season.
“I told them ‘there’s nothing left to save it for,’” Owensby said. “‘There’s no more games, lay it all out, you’ve got all off season to recover.”
(1) comment
The player making the tackle in this picture is not Brady Owensby. It is #16 Jalen Dread.
