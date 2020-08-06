North Alabama football added two more transfers for the 2020 season, head coach Chris Willis said Wednesday.
The Lions added to the offensive line by bringing in transfer Joe Maxwell, a Florence native who spent the last two seasons at Bowling Green.
Maxwell graduated from Florence High School and helped the Falcons reach the 6A state playoffs in 2017 under former head coach J.B. Wallace. He was redshirted at Bowling Green in 2018 and did not play in 2019.
At 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, Maxwell brings more size to a UNA offensive line that just added Georgia State transfer Connor Robbins.
The Lions also added another player in the secondary, as Alonzo Craighton, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back from Nicholls, has transferred to UNA for this season.
A native of Geismar, Louisiana, Craighton signed with Minnesota after playing at Dutchtown High School. He spent the next two seasons with the Golden Gophers and was injured his sophomore year.
Craighton transferred to Nicholls before the 2018 season and was a member of the practice squad. In 2019, he played in 12 games with one start and totaled 21 tackles.
2021 commit
North Alabama added a commitment for the 2021 recruiting class Wednesday. Tharon Davis, a running back at Newport High School in Newport, Arkansas, announced his commitment to the Lions on Twitter.
Davis, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior at Newport, becomes the third commit for the 2021 class, and the second from the state of Arkansas after quarterback Daylon Powell from Hoxie, Arkansas, committed to UNA on July 2.
In a video on twitter, Davis announced his commitment and his head football coach, Mark Hindsley, offered his thoughts.
“As long as I’ve been here, we’ve been a running back school, an athlete school,” Hindsley said. “He’s the next lineage of that stud that has come through here. Tharon Davis is in that mix with one of the best athletes that have come through these halls and this program and this field.”
