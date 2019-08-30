Three things
• Stout defense: For the most part, UNA’s defense was solid. It gave up two long drives through three quarters and one big play, but it limited Western Illinois to a touchdown and field goal. Jalen Dread played well at linebacker and the defensive line made some big tackles for loss and pressured Connor Sampson most of the night. UNA didn’t miss many tackles, either, and that was a concern for coach Chris Willis before the game.
• Big-play offense: UNA was expected to be good on offense, and it didn’t disappoint. Christian Lopez warmed up after a mediocre start and hit Cortez Hall with a 75-yard touchdown pass. The run game wasn’t as good until Terence Humphrey broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run that took a two-point lead to nine in the third quarter.
• Special teams: The special teams are going to need some work, as a couple of miscues cost them points. Sam Conforto missed the first extra point of the season and Western Illinois blocked a punt for a touchdown in the first half. A kickoff also went out of bounds and there was a shanked punt. On the bright side, UNA’s Joe Gurley was good on field goals from 48 and 42 yards and the Lions got a turnover on a punt return.
--
Team grades
Offense: B – Solid overall performance as Lions scored 26 points and had 412 yards. It showed big-play capability and also the ability to move the chains. There’s a lot to build on.
Defense: A – Defense only gave 10 points and gave up two 10-play drives and one 8-play drive. The other 11 drives were five plays or less. Western Illinois was 2 of 13 on third-down and had 302 total yards.
Special teams: C – Some good, some bad. Missed extra point and a blocked punt for a touchdown cost the Lions eight points. Also, a kickoff went out of bounds and there was a shanked punt. The positive included two field goals of 40-plus yards and a turnover on a WIU punt return.
Coaching: A – Coach Chris Willis and his staff had a good game plan for Western Illinois, and the Lions executed it well. They seemed to make the right calls at the right time.
Overall: A – The defense dominated, the offense looked good and getting a win on opening night in front of 10,567 mostly UNA fans bodes well going forward.
