With the redshirt rule applying to FCS football in the same way it does with FBS schools, North Alabama head coach Chris Willis heads to the latter part of the season with decisions to make.
At UNA, the approach varies, based on the depth at each position and the circumstances involved. In order to gain a redshirt, a player can’t have played more than four games. Injuries play a factor but fall under a different rule. The Lions also don’t have the ability to play in the postseason until 2022, so the decisions come with less games to work with.
“(The players) are all willing to do whatever,” Willis said. “My goal if at all possible is to redshirt all the freshman, we want them to all to redshirt. If you see one not redshirting, it’s a depth issue probably or he just comes in the door and he’s a clear cut.”
The Lions have had success in redshirting players in the past before the NCAA rule came into play. All four starting wide receivers are redshirt sophomores. They have combined for 998 yards and four touchdowns this season.
“(Now), you see what we’ve got going there, a good young group that’s still got a lot of football ahead of them,” Willis said.
The other side of the equation also has worked for the program. Junior receiver Jack Peavey has never redshirted and is a mainstay on the special teams units.
One of the first examples of a player being redshirted as a part of the new rule at UNA is defensive back Chase Brown, who played in four games and then returned this season as a redshirt freshman and recorded four tackles in last week’s 30-12 loss to Jacksonville State.
But this year, Willis and the staff have decisions to make in a few areas. One example is freshman safety Creed Parker, who has appeared in two games and has two games left. Parker sat down with the staff and explained he wants to play two more games if possible, but he’s currently out this weekend on concussion protocol.
“He’s in a position that if we have a lack of depth at safety, sometimes he might have to (play),” Willis said.
Another example is kicker Sam Contorno, who has kicked in four games. Willis explained the plan this weekend is to use junior Joe Gurley in all kicking situations and have Contorno and another freshman, Grayson Easterling, as backups.
Then, there’s injuries. Players can gain a medical hardship waiver, which is commonly termed a “medical redshirt.” The NCAA defines what is acceptable for a hardship waiver as situation that results in “incapacity to compete for the remainder of the playing season.”
Senior offensive lineman Devaris Nalls is recovering from patella tendon surgery but hasn’t redshirted, so he could apply for the waiver if needed. Other instances include K.J. Smith, who is listed as a senior, but didn’t play in 2015 and wasn’t on the team at Georgia because he was recovering from a bacteria infection. He redshirted while playing on scout team with the Bulldogs in 2016, was on the team in 2017 but transferred to UNA for the 2018 season.
Per his circumstances, Willis thinks Smith could also apply for another year if that’s what he wanted to do.
The UNA staff meets to decide where to position players so the team can have the most success. If a player isn’t in the two-deep roster, then the next option is to play on special teams. If there isn’t room there, that's where the decisions come into play — and the redshirt rule is just another wrinkle in the decision-making process.
“In a perfect world every coach would love to take the entire freshman class and be able to play them in a game on Saturday,” Willis said. “We know that’s not going to happen. Some freshman just aren’t ready, some freshmen they fall by the attrition of the depth there, it’s another person who's gotta get those reps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.