After watching the film of Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Alabama A&M, North Alabama head football coach Chris Willis feels like he has a sense of what went wrong in the second half — and potentially how to fix it.
Willis explained that the amount of times the players on defense had to trot out onto to the field took a toll and wore them down. The defense was on the field for 91 snaps. The offense however, had a part in it. Drives stalled, plays weren't executed. The blame wasn't on any one player, it was from quarterback Christian Lopez to the players up front on the offensive line.
“They (Alabama A&M) played like they wanted it more,” Willis said.
The coaching staff is trying to monitor the practice schedule this week to alleviate some of the issues with fatigue come Saturday. The practices are later in the afternoon when temperatures are cooler, and they’re watching to make sure the practices don’t run too long.
Offensively, Willis wants to see better quarterback play. Lopez completed 59 percent of his passes in 2018. Willis pointed out that he’s completing 43 percent right now. To aid in those efforts, he explained the offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting, as it gave up four sacks in Saturday’s loss.
“What we’ve got to do as a coach if we’ve got to go next man up, we’ve got to trust in that system,” Willis said. “We’ve recruited enough where the next man has to be able to do it.”
Penalties have also become problematical for the Lions, who for the second straight week were flagged nine times. Willis said he didn't agree with all of the penalties, but said the frequent flags can't affect the overall performance.
“We’ve got to clean it up,” Willis said. “We’ve got to overcome the penalties that we do commit and we got overcome whether its bad officiating or not.”
Defensively, it wasn’t about any changes in scheme. Willis said he asked the players if they got overconfident, to which they all said they didn’t. The sheer number of snaps, time of possession — Alabama A&M had the ball for 33:08 — took a toll in the second half.
Where the players were filling gaps in the first half, they weren’t in the second half. Willis said he didn’t think the Bulldogs were running a significant amount of different plays, mostly the same.
Wallace Cowins, who finished with eight tackles and a sack, said it’s just about keeping the same intensity the entire game.
“We’ve got to keep the tempo pushing all game, play aggressive, play hard to the ball, fast to the ball, get to the ball the whole game all four quarters,” Cowins said.
Willis said the only complete game the Lions have played this season was in the opener, a 26-17 win over Western Illinois, a game in which the Lions were 18-point underdogs.
Jacksonville State is currently a 21.5-point favorite over UNA, so Willis thinks there’s some opportunity if the players can execute.
“If we put two halves together, we’ll do like we did game one,” Willis said. “(We’ve) just got to go out and perform, put two halves together and give ourselves a chance.”
