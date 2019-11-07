Despite being in the midst of a losing season, North Alabama head coach Chris Willis consistently watches his team not drop in attitude or approach to preparation each week.
Going into last Saturday’s game against Campbell, however, he admitted he was a little worried. The Lions were in the midst of a three-game losing streak, trying to avoid extending that to four games. Despite the weekly optimism, Willis was afraid another loss would dampen the mood.
But instead, UNA walked off the field with a 25-24 win.
“Maybe we had the lights dimmed, but now it's boom, the lights full blast, here we go,” Willis said. “Winning heals a lot. There’s a lot we can build from that.”
The win was special for the team, in particular for the seniors, like safety D’Andre Hart, with it being the last home game at Braly Stadium. But Hart, who still leads the team in tackles with 81, was more impressed by how his team responded.
The Lions have been in situations with opportunities to win in the past, but didn’t. What Hart said he takes away was the ability for his team to come through in crunch time, showing progress, and “overcoming adversity.”
“That’s when it really hits, when it really shows who you are,” Hart said. “If you’re going to continue to let the losses get to you that's when you're going to continue to go downhill. As a team, we’re handling it well. We’re ready to play every Saturday no matter the record or whatever is going on.”
Willis said UNA had one of its best practices on Tuesday following the previous week where practice was up-and-down. The players practiced in the morning Wednesday to have an opportunity to attend the funeral of Cortez Hall’s girlfriend, Claire Largin, who passed away in a car accident the week before playing Kennesaw State.
Willis could sense there was a lull around the team. Whether it was losing, players supporting a teammate dealing with tragedy or anything else, there was something off.
“All of that was still heavy on everybody and we were still coming off of that,” Willis said. “But winning probably brought that energy back.”
Winning doesn’t solve every problem, Willis made sure to recognize. The Lions still had issues moving the ball on Saturday and struggled defending the run. They’ll travel to West Long Branch, New Jersey, to face No. 19 Monmouth (7-2), a team that just beat No. 15 Kennesaw State.
“I look at it as another task, another opportunity for us to come in and snap somebody’s winning streak, basically come in and take what’s ours,” Hart said.
Willis considers Monmouth a top-ten-caliber team and recognized the talent and experience it has.
But in the end, it’s an internal focus for Willis and his coaching staff. Winning helps, but the goal at the end of the season for the Lions remains to be a positive evaluation of themselves.
“ I don’t know what our record’s going to be, but when we walk off the field, we can build on the fact, okay guys, we played hard, we played our hearts out,” Willis said. “You wanted it, (sometimes) it just didn’t happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.