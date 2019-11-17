BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — North Alabama walked off the field for the last time this season as a winner.
However, this win, a 34-30 last-minute victory over Gardner-Webb, meant more. It was both a send-off for seniors who endured a transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and a signal to the rest of the team on where the program can go in the future.
There were penalties, turnovers, mistakes and often struggles to stop the other team. But there were also big moments. Those moments brought the Lions (4-7) back from a 20-point deficit, gave them the lead with just over a minute remaining and sealed the win in the closing seconds.
“I don’t think I have ever seen a team that puts up this kind of fight and grit,” head coach Chris Willis said. “They just kept fighting, we chipped away, we chipped away. I couldn’t be more proud of this team. What grit! Golly.”
Several seniors were a part of those moments, starting with Christian Lopez, who was 28 for 44 for 446 yards, a career high. He did turn the ball over, fumbling late in the game, but he also tossed four touchdowns.
His important touchdown came on a 16-yard pass to Dexter Boykin in back-right corner of the end zone that put the Lions ahead with less than two minutes remaining. The Lions sealed the win with an interception by Gerrell Green with less than a minute remaining.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Lopez said of the win. “In those situations you want the ball in your hands. It felt really good to get the seniors off on a good note, I think the future is bright for this team.”
Then, there’s linebacker Jalen Dread, who led the team in tackles with 11 in his final game with the Lions. He also had some help from another senior, Brady Owensby, who finished with six tackles and three sacks.
The defense wasn’t perfect, but it made stops and sealed the game, so Dread wasn't complaining.
“It feels damn good, we made a statement,” Dread said of his team’s win. “I layed out on the line for my boys, all 12 seniors did and so did the rest of the team.”
Key moments which played a part were scattered throughout the game. In the first quarter, the offense struggled to move the ball. Penalties, of which the Lions finished with 12 for 95 yards, set them back. But Lopez found Andre Little for a 43 yard-gain early in the second quarter.
From then on, the offense got rolling, highlighted by another big play when Little got wide open and scored from 61 yards away.
Little finished with nine catches, 183 yards and a touchdown. Boykin had nine catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time since 2015 the Lions had two 100-yard receivers in a game.
“When Andre (Little) got that cage route and was wide open and took it to the crib, we knew we were going to take off with it,” Boykin said.
Willis huddled his team late in the game. He admitted he was nervous, calling timeouts and running the ball to make sure Gardner-Webb didn’t have enough time to score.
But when Boykin came down with the game-winning catch and Green came up with the ball in a sea of white and red jerseys, he found out the words to describe his team.
“It’s unbelievable, I told these guys, you’ll be remembered for how you fought, never quit,” Willis said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. In a year we can’t play for the playoffs? They could have shut it down, I’m so proud of them.”
Now with the seniors moving on, Boykin and Little are a part of the future, part of a receiving group that excelled throughout the year and now will be called on, along with others, to lead the team going forward.
“This is big, a big win for us to build on,” Boykin. “We know we could be good, we can be good right now. I think the Big South knows that too. Ready to hit the offseason hard, get back to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.