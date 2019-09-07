North Alabama left for its farthest away game of the season in preparation for today’s matchup with Montana with an upset in mind.
UNA, which took a 1,961-mile trip to Missoula, Montana, recognizes the challenge ahead of today’s game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Offensively, the Grizzlies posted 502 yards in a 31-17 win over South Dakota last week and defensively, held the Coyotes, a traditionally sound passing team, to only 17 points. Montana is listed as high as 24.5-point favorites, but that doesn’t bother the Lions.
“It’s just motivation every week,” safety D’Andre Hart said. “You want your team to have that same grit, we’re the underdogs again, so it’s going to be like that every week mostly.”
Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck returned to Missoula in 2018 and posted a 6-5 record, finishing sixth in the Big Sky Conference. He spent the 2003-2009 seasons as the Grizzlies head coach before heading to UNLV for the next four years. After a brief stint as special teams coordinator with San Diego State, Hauck became the winningest coach in Montana history last season, reaching 86 wins.
He previously led Montana to three perfect seasons in Big Sky play with a 47-6 league record, winning at least a share of the Big Sky title in each of his seven seasons. In 2019, Hauck’s team has its sights set on returning to its winning ways.
“I think they know what type of program Montana is,” offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin said. “It’s going to be a tough one, this is a big time opponent, but we’re up for the challenge.”
The UNA offense will look to build off its success from last week’s 26-17 win over Western Illinois, but also convert better on third down. The Lions were successful in getting first downs only four times in 16 tries.
Aplin wants to see improvement in that area, along with continuing to eliminate turnovers. The staff is optimistic with the energy and approach to practice during the week.
“There’s going to be things that aren’t perfect,” Aplin said. “But do we have great attitude? Do we play to the whistle? Do we play physical, do we make that correction the first time after it happens? When those guys learn from that mistake, you’re going in the right direction.”
On defense, UNA will have to hold off Dalton Sneed, who previously played with Lopez at UNLV. Sneed threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns last week and had success getting the ball to two of his receivers, Samori Toure and Samuel Akem.
But although Montana threw the ball 52 times last week, Hart said the secondary can’t play back because of Sneed’s ability to scramble and distribute the ball accordingly. He said he thought Sneed plays a lot like Lopez.
“You gotta stay honest,” Hart said. “I just know that once he gets out the pocket, we need to stay with those receivers so we can limit those big plays.”
After a big home win, the Lions first playing a full FCS schedule while the program transitions to Division I, UNA wants to avoid complacency.
Aplin thinks the team has stressed the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture thanks to experience of an upperclassmen-led team.
“It would’ve been very easy to come out (flat) this week after a win like that, (with) what it means to the program,” Aplin said. “But I think our guys know, that’s not all we want … I think they know the task ahead.”
Hauck, meanwhile, said UNA's opening win over Western illinois was not lost on his staff.
"They beat a team that beat us a year ago," Hauck said. "We have an appreciation for how they play and who they have making those plays. They run awfully well."
