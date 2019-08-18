North Alabama head coach Chris Willis, offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin and defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell had another opportunity to see what the Lions are capable of on both sides of the ball Saturday at Braly Stadium.
At the final scrimmage of fall camp, UNA’s defense showed signs of dominance and the offense showed an explosive play capabilities. Before film of the approximately 85-play scrimmage was evaluated, though, Willis said it was a definite improvement from the first scrimmage.
“I didn’t put a grade on the first scrimmage, but it was probably a D-plus to C,” Willis said. “I’d say we are an easy B this week. We’re not at A — that’s game ready. We’re not there but we still have some time to go here.”
After scoring only two touchdowns in the first scrimmage, UNA’s offense found the end zone five times and had a field goal Saturday. On defense, unofficially the Lions had seven sacks and also recorded a safety. The scrimmage was turnover free.
Early, it was the defense that stood out, allowing only one touchdown in the first 12 drives. But the offense picked it up from there, scoring four times and kicking a field goal on the final six possessions.
“The defense won the first half and the offense clearly won the second half,” Willis said. “Too many big plays. I thought the defense lost its edge a little bit and got tired in the second half.”
Among the scrimmage highlights:
• Ryan Eledge threw TD passes to Cam Turner and Rashad Nelson;
• Terence Humphrey broke a 45-yard touchdown run on which he ran through three defenders;
• Christian Lopez had a 40-yard completion to Andre Little to set up Joe Gurley’s 46-yard field goal;
• Blake Dever threw a 4-yard TD pass to Avery Moates and a 31-yard scrimmage-ending TD pass to Jakob Terry.
Defensively, Jalen Dread and Wallace Cowins were active and in on several big plays. Tyler Antkowiak, Kedarius Davis, Cowins, Jakob Cummings and Devonte Toles each were credited with sacks even though the quarterbacks were not allowed to be tackled.
“The glaring thing that stood out to me today was the sacks,” Willis said. “There was a bunch of them. Is it all O-line? Probably not. I know there was a few times when the quarterbacks are holding the ball too long.”
Aplin wants to see the offense come out firing. He said there was a busted play on first play of the scrimmage Saturday.
“We have to be able to start faster because in a real game we are putting our defense in a bind,” he said, “There are little things we have to correct. A lot of that is on me as a coach, making sure we come out with a lot of energy.”
He was pleased with the way several players came up with big plays and with the way his offense finished strong.
“It was nice to see us push through and keep that excitement and be able to make some plays late in the game,” he said. “We have got to be able to get in a groove of our offense and have the ability to open it up. That’s when we are successful. When we have to worry about it’s second and eight, second and eight, and second and eight, that’s not the scenario we want to be in. Late in the scrimmage, I think they kind of got in a groove.”
Nelson had a 53-yard catch and showed good concentration on his touchdown catch when the ball was batted into the air.
Moates’ TD was a diving catch in the corner of the end zone. Terry’s 31-yard TD catch was a timing play that he caught over the middle and raced to the end zone.
Campbell, the defensive coordinator, liked the early portion of the practice when the defense looked quick to the ball.
“I liked the way we started,” he said. “We played with passion, looked fast. Some corrections need to be made. We kid of took the fight to them early, that’s what we want to do. We didn’t create any turnovers, so that is a minus.
“Overall, there’s enough good things to build on and feel good about it. There’s some areas for improvement that will keep you up at night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.