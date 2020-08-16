The news kept coming for North Alabama football last week, but the Lions remain committed to playing games this fall, although not before Oct. 3.
UNA's plan is to start practice in September and give the team time to acclimate and become game-ready. Games will be staggered, allowing for at least a week between games.
After the Big South announced it will move conference games to the spring, UNA athletic director Mark Linder, head coach Chris Willis and the rest of the staff met with players to give them as much information as possible.
The goal was to put together a plan that would protect the athletes' health and safety, allow them to play games and also protect eligibility, the last of which is expected to be clear soon via NCAA legislation.
“We’re not going to play in September,” Linder said. “That’s my commitment to our student-athletes because I promised them I would look out for their safety and their well-being, and I wanted to make sure we have the full month.”
FBS opponents approached the Lions about potential games in September, but UNA did not pursue those options.
Allowing for time before games start benefits the players, Linder said. School starts on Wednesday and athletes can focus on academics without having football practice.
Once football practice begins, the players can begin the process of getting back to where they were before UNA suspended preseason practices Aug. 9.
“This is student-athlete welfare first,” Linder said.
Regarding the teams UNA will play in October, Linder said those conversations are still ongoing and did not reveal any possibilities. However, he said he’s confident UNA will be able to fill a four-game schedule this fall.
As far as a spring schedule goes, Linder said the program will focus on the fall segment first. When the time comes, the Lions will explore options for what spring football could look like.
The other topic Linder discussed was eligibility. While UNA waits for official word from the NCAA, he feels confident a four-game schedule in the fall will not count against a season of competition, based on prior NCAA rulings.
That allows the players a chance to continue playing in the future with the Lions pushing toward the end of their Division I transition period when they can compete for championships.
“I think the plan that we have put together is a ‘win, win, win, win situation,’” Linder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.