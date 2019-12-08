FLORENCE — James Anderson was not willing to concede.
A Birmingham-Southern player had almost secured a defensive rebound eight minutes into Sunday's game between the Panthers and North Alabama, but UNA's Anderson came from behind him and snatched it away.
Moments later, UNA's Tavon King found Jamari Blackmon for an open 3 that all started with Anderson’s hustle.
“I love it, I love it,” Anderson said of a rebound like that. “Makes you feel strong on the inside.”
Anderson scored a career-high 17 points and added five rebounds as UNA pulled away from Division III Birmingham-Southern, 78-50.
It was the last home game of the 2010s for the Lions (5-5), who will travel to UAB, Alabama A&M and Florida State before returning home for the first ASUN game of the year Jan. 2 against Jacksonville.
UNA and BSC traded baskets over the first four minutes and, though UNA went ahead for good on a Blackmon 3 at the 14:01 mark of the first half, the margin never reached double figures until late in the first half.
Anderson gave UNA a spark, following up his takeaway rebound with 14 points over the final ten minutes of the first half.
He hit four 3-pointers in that span, the last a deep one from the left elbow with 26 seconds left. After a steal, Anderson made a layup with 10 seconds left to give UNA a 48-35 edge.
Anderson finished 5-for-8 from 3-point range.
UNA coach Tony Pujol said a foot injury put Anderson behind in terms of offseason skill development and weightlifting but added Anderson is coming around and UNA will need him as the season progresses.
“I thought he was tremendous today. I thought he defended well. I thought he made open shots. And he also got on the glass,” Pujol said. “So I’ve got to commend him on his work today.”
Blackmon, a sophomore from Hoover, was 5-for-9 from 3-point range for a team-high 19 points. The Lions made a season-high 12 3-pointers, shooting 38.7 percent from deep and 47.5 percent overall.
BSC hit four 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game and shot 41 percent overall in the first half. But UNA held the Panthers scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.
BSC shot just 22.6 percent overall and 1-for-10 from deep after halftime. Ben Spence and Calvin Bak, the latter a senior guard who graduated from Muscle Shoals, each scored 10 points for the Panthers.
Pujol said Birmingham-Southern effectively uses a methodical style and makes teams pay for not paying attention on defense, and he was pleased to see the Lions handle that.
“If you look at our non-conference, a lot of the teams that we play mirror image the teams that we’re going to play during the (conference) season,” Pujol said. “A team like New Jersey Institute (of Technology), they play like this. They play all that action where you’ve got to get ready for backdoors.
“Everything that we do we methodically pick to make sure that we’re preparing ourselves for the league.”
Christian Agnew had nine points and four assists, and Tavon King also had four assists. Mervin James had eight points and four rebounds, and C.J. Brim also scored eight. Sophomore forward Manny Littles remained suspended for the third consecutive game.
Anderson, a 6-5 junior from Roswell, Georgia who played junior college basketball in Cleveland, said the Lions were motivated by their 71-63 loss Wednesday at Troy.
“We were just bouncing back from a tough loss because we really were supposed to win that game, to be honest,” Anderson said. “(After) half, (Troy) came out with a 9-0 run. I guess we weren’t prepared coming out of the half.
“But overall, I think we should bounce back. This was a good victory. We just keep moving forward.”
UNA visits UAB at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
