NASHVILLE, Tenn. – North Alabama finally broke through on the road Saturday.
After trailing for much of the game, the Lions overwhelmed Lipscomb over the final 11 minutes and emerged with an 82-69 win over Lipscomb for the team’s first road win this season.
It was a crucial win for the Lions, who snapped a two-game losing streak while getting their first victory over Lipscomb in ASUN play.
The game turned on key play in the second half. After a mad scramble, Christian Agnew wound up with the ball in his hands about 23 feet from the basket. In what turned out to be a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, the ball caught nothing but net to trim a nine-point deficit to 55-49. It sparked a game-ending 38-16 run that stunned Lipscomb.
“I saw the shot clock and knew I had to take it,” said Agnew, who led the Lions with 20 points. “I knew I couldn’t pass it and my guys needed me. I took the shot and made it. I caught it in rhythm and it looked good. I’m always confident in my shot.”
Agnew’s teammates agreed that his make was the turning point.
“That was an amazing shot,” Jamari Blackmon said. “I knew it was going in because it looked really good. After that shot, we just came alive.”
“I was so happy when he made that shot,” Mervin James said. “It gave us a whole lot of momentum. It motivated us to keep going.”
UNA (7-10, 2-2) trailed by eight points early but closed the half with a 5-0 run on Blackmon’s 3-pointer and Manny Little’s slam off a missed shot to pull withing 34-32 at halftime.
The Lions took the lead briefly to open the second half, but Lipscomb (7-10, 2-2) eventually built a 53-44 advantage behind the inside play of Ahsan Asadullah (17 points) and the outside shooting of Greg Jones (21 points) with 12:51 to play.
But after Agnew’s shot, it was all UNA.
James scored nine points of his 16 points in the final 10 minutes, while Agnew had 10 of his 20 and Blackmon nine of his 19. It was Blackmon’s trey that wrested the lead away from the Bisons at 64-62 with 5:18 to play.
“We just stayed the course,” said Blackmon, who snapped out of a shooting slump with 5 of 11 from 3-point range. “It’s important for me to get my outside shot going because it opens the floor for Saucy (Agnew) and Merv (James) to drive the lanes. I still need to get to the rim because I can’t stay on the perimeter all the time.”
UNA coach Tony Pujol was happy to see his team finally breakthrough for a win on the road after losing nine straight to start this season. He credited his players with
“These are hard to come by, especially against a team like this,” he said. “Just the resiliency to keep going, knowing that they were down nine. It could easily have gone the other way. But it was them.”
The Lions head home with momentum to take on Stetson Thursday and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
“It’s amazing to get a win on the road. We have been praying for this for so long and we finally got it,” Blackmon said.
“We finally got one,” James said, smiling.
