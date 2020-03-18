Two years into his tenure as North Alabama’s men’s basketball coach, Tony Pujol remains as energetic and enthusiastic with the trajectory of the program as the day he was hired.
The Lions are coming off a 13-17 season, including a fifth place (8-8) finish in the ASUN. As far as wins and losses, the Lions showed modest gains in Pujol’s second season. The overall win total improved by two and by one in conference play that included a one-spot jump in the final ASUN standings.
In assessing the Lions, Pujol doesn’t talk much about wins and losses or X’s and O’s. He’d rather talk about the intangibles that lead to success on the court. He likes the team’s progress but points out there is still a lot of work to be done for a program that still is a fledgling in Division I basketball.
UNA potentially could return its top eight players from this past season, depending on whether guard Christian Agnew, the team’s leading scorer, finds a new home after entering the transfer portal last week. More than likely, the Lions will have seven of their top eight players returning for a season in which Pujol hopes to make a run at the top of the league standings.
“If you look at it from a whole, we progressed in our maturity, as far as guys understanding how much time and work needs to be put into it,” Pujol said Tuesday morning. “From a basketball standpoint, I thought the guys prepared themselves better. Is it where I want it to be? Probably not. But from a preparation standpoint, they started realizing the importance of scouting reports even more than they did in year one. They understood better how to prepare the day of the game and the days leading into the game and how to compete.”
Pujol said there was only one game in which he thought the Lions would have trouble competing – a late-season game against Liberty in which the eventual league champion beat UNA 74-56 in a game it dominated from the outset.
“Liberty had just lost two of three and you could see that (ASUN player of the Year) Caleb (Holmsley) and those guys were going to make a statement,” Pujol said. “Their efficiency that game was amazing. Outside of that, I thought we were good, whereas a year ago I felt like when we played North Florida the first game of the year, Liberty, Lipscomb all those teams - that it was hard for us to have a chance.”
Pujol doesn’t hesitate when talking about the main area in which the Lions need to improve.
“No doubt — consistency,” he said. “We have to be more consistent — not just the players, but coaches as well. We constantly tell our players communication is important. As coaches we have to do the same, and it starts with me. I learned valuable lessons this year in taking things for granted about things I thought they knew, but they didn’t. We can’t take those areas for granted. If you look at our consistency, it suffered because of a lack of connection at times.”
Pujol said communicating and being connected with the players is more important now than ever, given that they aren’t on campus during the coronavirus pandemic. Building trust and relationships between coaches and players is paramount to keep the program moving forward, Pujol said.
“When you build relationships with your players, it’s harder for kids to transfer,” Pujol said. “It doesn’t mean that they won’t, because that’s the world we live in today. But if you have a strong bond it at least keeps you in the game.”
UNA currently has two players in the transfer portal in addition to Agnew — Holden Redparth and Logan Windelere. Both were role players. The Lions signed Will Soucie, a high school guard from New Jersey, and will likely sign two or three more players.
“If you can keep the guys in the program at this level and where we are at this stage of our transition, it says a lot about them,” Pujol said. “It says a lot about the staff and the kids in the program. It says a lot about the culture of the program.”
Although UNA should have one of the most experienced lineups in the ASUN next season, Pujol cautions not to put a lot of stock into that fact. Things in college basketball can change with just one or two dynamic signees.
“There are no guarantees,” he said. “Two players can make a difference. Look at Stetson – we went 0-3 against them this year and last year they were one of the worst teams in the league.”
Stetson added a new coach in Donnie Jones, who in turn added two talented players in freshmen Rob Perry and Mahamadou Diawara and vaulted to fourth place in the final standings.
“It’s not going to be easier, it’s going to be harder and we have to put in the time to get better,” Pujol said. “I think our guys learned valuable lessons during the year. I think Jamari (Blackmon) will tell you they guarded him different this year than last year. Manny (Littles) will tell you the same. Even Payton (Youngblood) will say that. Every team is different. The progression is that our guys need to be more mature. They have to grow up for next year. If we are continuing to build this the right way and guys are gaining experience and maturing, I think you will see the result of that.”
