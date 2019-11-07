COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christian Agnew’s drive for a basket with 15:36 to play had North Alabama on the cusp of an upset victory on the road at South Carolina of the SEC.
His layup cut a one-time 12-point deficit to four points and with momentum heading to the stretch against a bigger, more physical Gamecocks.
And then it all went south for UNA, as South Carolina sprinted away to a 77-55 win in Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night.
South Carolina responded to the threat with a 14-0 run, spoiling UNA’s upset bid on opening night.
UNA missed six straight shots and had a turnover in the pivotal South Carolina run, which was kind of the trend throughout the game. UNA shot 24.6 percent (15 of 61) and was just 2 of 21 from the 3-point line.
Despite the poor night offensively, it was the defensive deficiencies that caused coach Tony Pujol concern.
“We tried to prepare our guys as best we can to go up against this type of competition,” the second-year UNA coach said. “For the most part I think if you look at the first half and even into the second half, we competed. Then we went on a spurt there where we were more concerned about making baskets than defending. 52 (Jair Bolden) hit back-to-back shots and I think that sparked them in the second half.”
C.J. Brim was the only UNA player in double figures with 12 points. Christian Agnew had 9 points and Manny Littles had 8 points and 7 rebounds. South Carolina finished with a 47-37 edge on the boards after the Lions spent much of the first half with a sizable rebounding advantage.
Justin Minaya had a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Bolden finished with 14.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin was disappointed in his team’s defensive effort and rebounding early on.
“The most important part of our game plan going in was that they spread you out and they just drive you,” Martin said. “We had to be good on the ball and we put up no fight. The second half we were a little better on the ball, but not much better, but we were better on our backside rotations and actually fought for rebounds, which allowed us to get out and run and get some baskets and create some separation.”
Pujol said UNA’s offensive struggles were manifested by South Carolina’s scheme and its physicality. UNA was affected by contact inside when it drove inside and appeared frustrated at times. The Lions did get to the free throw line, hitting 22 of 33. At one point early in the second half, UNA was 18 of 22.
“From an offensive standpoint, I think it took a toll on our guys. Some guys responded and some didn’t,” Pujol said. “There is a reason why we have this game scheduled. Our guys need to understand that this is a physical game. It’s not chess. Today, some of these guys told on themselves. Good players want to be told the truth, and these guys are going to hear the truth from me once I have watched film.”
Pujol said he expects UNA to learn from the loss and how it transpired.
The worst thing we can do after this is not learn from it,” he said. “This is game one of a long season. I want these guys to be exposed to teams like this that play extremely physical and will allow our guys to understand that this is a game that physicality plays a major part of it.”
Littles said UNA did learn a lesson from the loss.
“A game like this brings our competition level up,” Littles said. “When we get back to practice, we are going to work on some things. (South Carolina) is a very good team. They outrebounded us, so we have to work on boxing out and playing 40 minutes. The biggest thing we learned was staying physical and boxing out.”
UNA trailed by 12 when South Carolina opened the second half with a basket by Bolden. Jamari Blackmon scored 5 of his 6 points in a 12-4 run that had the Lions within four before Minaya took over.
“If anything, it was his offensive rebounds,” Payton Youngblood said. “He was getting on the glass and doing an excellent job using his body and getting in the paint. He was imposing his will on us.”
UNA plays its home opener at 2 p.m. Sunday against Carver in Flowers Hall.
--
SOUTH CAROLINA 77, NORTH ALABAMA 55
NORTH ALABAMA (0-1)
Youngblood 0-5 6-7 6, James 1-6 0-0 2, Littles 2-4 4-5 8, Brim 2-7 7-9 12, Blackmon 2-12 1-2 6, J.Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, Diggs 3-6 0-0 6, Windeler 0-2 2-2 2, King 0-2 0-0 0, Agnew 3-10 3-8 9. Totals 15-61 23-33 55.<
SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0)
Kotsar 2-7 2-4 6, Frink 3-3 0-3 6, Minaya 7-10 3-4 17, Bolden 5-9 3-4 14, Lawson 1-4 6-7 8, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, T.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, McCreary 4-5 1-7 9, Henry 0-1 0-1 0, Couisnard 3-6 2-2 9, Hannibal 2-5 1-2 5, Moss 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 28-57 19-36 77.<
Halftime—South Carolina 37-27. 3-Point Goals—North Alabama 2-21 (Brim 1-5, Blackmon 1-9, J.Anderson 0-1, Windeler 0-1, Agnew 0-2, Youngblood 0-3), South Carolina 2-9 (Couisnard 1-2, Bolden 1-3, Hannibal 0-1, Moss 0-1, Minaya 0-1, Lawson 0-1). Fouled Out—Frink, McCreary, James, J.Anderson. Rebounds—North Alabama 35 (Diggs, Littles 7), South Carolina 36 (Minaya 11). Assists—North Alabama 7 (Brim, Blackmon 2), South Carolina 13 (Lawson 4). Total Fouls—North Alabama 30, South Carolina 27. A—11,927 (18,000).
