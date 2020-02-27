Manny Littles has never seen rebound he didn’t think he couldn't grab.
More often than not, when a shot goes up and clanks off the iron, Littles likely is going to grab the board or get a hand on the carom.
It’s been that way since he played at Lanett High School where he was a part of three state championships and averaged 16 rebounds a game his senior season.
UNA’s standout 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward has a knack for being in the right place at the right time when it comes to rebounding. It’s also a testament to his tenacity that he leads the ASUN in rebounding at 10.4 per game.
“It’s more about ‘want to,’” he said of his rebounding prowess. “It’s about wanting to go get it. I don’t necessarily want the ball in my hands, but I always want my team to have the ball. That’s what it takes to win and to make plays, so whatever it takes for me to go get the ball, that’s what is going to happen.”
Since the start of ASUN Conference play in January, Littles has been in double figures in rebounding 10 times in 14 games. His season high was a 17-rebound effort against Stetson, and he’s hit double figures in seven of his last eight games.
When he sees a stat sheet after each game, the first thing he looks at is his rebounding total. When he comes out of the game for a break he wants to know how many boards he has.
“As long as I am rebounding, I feel like I am having a good game,” Littles said.
If that sounds selfish, coach Tony Pujol is OK with it.
“Rebounding is one of the selfish acts in the game,” Pujol said. “You are going out there to grab everything that comes off that rim.”
Pujol has told Littles that there is a place in the game after college for players who thrive on rebounding and shot-blocking.
“I showed Manny a graphic that showed the top 10 rebounders in the NCAA play an average of 33 minutes,” Pujol said. “The top 10 rebounders in the NBA make about $15 or $20 million per year. When you look at Dennis Rodman, Gerald Wallace, Theo Ratliff, that’s all they did — block shots and rebound. They weren’t offensive go-to- guys, but they were in the league forever and made a great living. I’m not saying that Manny is going to the NBA, but you can make a living in the game after college just by rebounding the ball.”
Littles has taken those stats to heart.
“I really didn’t know how important rebounding was until I got to (UNA),” he said. “I had some problems with finding my role and Coach would call me into his office and talk to me. That’s when I realized rebounding was my role and that I could make a lot of money off of it.
“It’s one part of my game that they can’t take away from me. You can stop me from scoring or take me out of the game, but one thing you can’t do is keep me from getting on the glass.”
UNA assistant coach Ahmad Smith says part of Littles’ success is because he is fearless.
“He’s not afraid of anybody, and that’s one thing I like about him,” Smith said. “He has the tenacity to go at anybody at any time. He came from a championship program and that always helps. At the same time, with our culture and attitude about rebounding the basketball and being tough, he kind of bought into it and ignited what he is really good at.
“He thought he was good at something else, but he found something he is really special at – like a guy who can really shoot 3-pointers or a guy who can really drive it. He’s exceptional at rebounding.”
Littles didn’t start playing basketball until the eighth grade. A knee injury sidelined him his freshman season at Lanett, but his career took off as a sophomore.
“All I really wanted to do was dunk the ball, so as long as I got two or three dunks a game that was it,” he said, laughing. “I was going to the glass so hard to get putback dunks because I wanted it to be on somebody. After that is when I started to fall in love with rebounding.”
Although Lanett was a Class 2A school, it played mostly upper-division schools. It was in those games against players the same size or bigger that Littles honed his rebounding skill.
“Timing is important,” he said. “Having played basketball for a while when shots come from a certain area I know to be in certain spots. Coming up, my coach always told us that if they shoot from the left side, the rebound is going to go off the right side. Knowing that and timing are important.”
“Manny is one of those guys who is just tenacious,” Pujol said. “He is one of those ‘out-of-area’ rebounders, and what I mean by that is when a shot goes up, there are guys who just stand in one spot and then go and rebound it. Manny sees the ball and reacts to it and sometimes has to go out of area to get it. He does it really well. Personally I think he is the best one in the league that does it. It’s not his height or his girth, it’s his activity and the way he keeps balls alive.”
For Littles, rebounding comes down to not minding doing some dirty work.
“You just have to want to bang. You can’t be soft,” he said. “As long as you aren’t scared or soft and willing to bang, anyone can be a good rebounder.”
Maybe not quite as good as the sophomore, though.
“I feel like I am the best rebounder in the country, but that is just me being me,” he said.
