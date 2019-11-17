FLORENCE – Tony Pujol never gets tired of talking about the North Alabama men’s basketball team’s identity on the court.
His message starts and pretty much stops with defense. It doesn’t matter how well or how poorly the Lions shoot, it’s all about playing lock-down defense.
The Lions have taken his preaching to heart. On Saturday night, UNA used a strong defensive effort to stop Samford 61-55 in Flowers Hall for the program’s first Division I home-court win over a non-conference opponent.
The Lions (2-2) won despite shooting 42 percent from the field, including 4 of 23-from 3-point range. But they countered by holding Samford (2-3) to 39 percent shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.
That’s what had Pujol smiling after the game.
“It was collective,” Pujol said of the Lions’ defense. “We pressured the ball really well.”
Sophomore guard Jamari Blackmon played a key role in the win. He was one of four players in double figures with 12 points, but he had seven assists, six rebounds and four steals with only one turnover while playing nearly 38 minutes.
“It feels amazing to get this win,” he said. “(Samford) is from my hometown. Going into this game I just wanted to beat them – I didn’t care how we did it.”
Samford beat UNA last season in its Division I opener.
Blackmon hit one of the game’s biggest shots, a 3-pointer from deep off the left wing just moments after Samford wiped out what had been an 11-point deficit to take a 48-47 lead with just under five minutes to play. Samford tied it at 50 but never led again as UNA hit four clutch shots down the stretch – a floater by C.J. Brim off the glass, two Payton Youngblood layups as he came off the baseline, and a Christian Agnew drive.
“We ran that play for him,” Pujol said of Blackmon’s trey. “He told me he would make it.”
Pujol likes the way Blackmon is playing even though he has yet to get his scoring going. UNA’s second-year head coach said there is a lot more to the sophomore than just points.
“People keep asking me how he’s shooting,” Pujol said. “I tell them not to look at that, look at the body of work. That’s how he affects the game.”
Blackmon, like his coach, is not overly concerned with scoring.
“We’re a defensive team,” Blackmon said. “We know that and we just try to defend without fouling. That’s our key to winning. We have enough offense to win as long as we defend.”
Brim and Blackmon each had 12 points to lead UNA, which heads to South Dakota State for a Tuesday road game. Agnew had 11 and Mervin James had 10 points. Manny Littles had six points and 12 rebounds.
“We feed off each other’s energy,” Brim said. “We just have to clean up the little things. As we do that, we’re going be really good.”
Jalen Dupree led Samford with 18 points and Robert Allen had 17 points. Haleyville’s Logan Dye had two points and four rebounds, while former Deshler standout J.P. Robinson played but did not score.
