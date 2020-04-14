Tony Pujol and his staff are expected to add three new players to North Alabama’s men’s basketball roster Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period.
Due to NCAA regulations, Pujol is not allowed to comment on potential players before they have officially signed.
However, the Lions picked up a commitment Sunday when Jonathan Breeland Jr., of Neosho County (Kansas) Community College, announced via Twitter he was going to sign with the Lions. Breeland is a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Columbia, South Carolina.
In the early signing period, they added 6-5 guard Will Soucie of New Jersey. Deshler’s Sawyer Wright, a 6-8 forward, announced earlier this month that he will join the roster as a preferred walk-on.
Another potential signee Wednesday is Isaac Chatman, a 6-6 guard who played his first season at Campbell University and last season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Chatman announced last week via Twitter that he received an offer from the Lions. He also holds offers from Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Albany and Detroit Mercy.
Pujol said Monday that recruiting has been challenging since the country basically has been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he has spent a lot of time on Zoom talking with prospective players.
“You have to be somewhat creative and think outside the box,” he said. “You just have to be able to get your message across via Zoom.”
Pujol said prior relationships with the incoming signees were invaluable in the process.
“Most definitely,” he said. “It’s always good to see guys in person instead of just watching them on video. For us, that was a no-brainer. We built relationships with those guys and also with the 2021 kids. With the NCAA allowing us to bring in kids to campus, we had about six kids (visit) in the 2021 class that we have offered and got a jump-start on that.”
It was important to have that head start on 2021 recruiting because of the uncertainty of the summer basketball. Right now, he said there is no guarantee that AAU teams and other summer leagues will be able to play.
“I don’t know if they are going to allow summer basketball,” he said. “If they don’t allow it, you aren’t going to be able to evaluate those players. And then school starts and the early signing day is in November.”
Pujol said having already seen their targets in person is an advantage.
Pujol said the Lions are handling recruiting and the other aspects of the program as of it is “business as usual.”
“I’m tired of hearing people say ‘We don’t even know,’” he said. “You right — nobody knows. Why not prepare to be ready? If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. We need to stay positive and go business as usual and not get caught up in the unknown. Until we have information, we're recruiting, we’re Zooming, we are talking to our players.”
Breeland averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for Neosho County in 21 games.
Chatman averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game at Northeast Mississippi.
UNA women
The North Alabama women’s basketball team currently has four signees in the 2020-21 class, but the Lions are still looking to add more.
Sakyia White, Olivia Knight, Macey Lee and Alexis Callins signed with UNA in November in the early signing period. Of the four, White is the only one from Alabama, as she attended Central-Tuscaloosa. Lee (Trinity Christian) and Callins (Westview High School) are from Tennessee, while Olivia Knight (Pearl High School) is from Pearl, Mississippi.
Head coach Missy Tiber said the Lions are still waiting on hearing back from a few potential transfers as well.
• TimesDaily sports writer Michael Hebert contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.