Jacksonville, Fla. — The North Alabama men’s basketball held off a late, second-half push from North Florida to beat the Ospreys 82-78 on Friday.
featured
UNA men's basketball: Lions hold off Ospreys
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
