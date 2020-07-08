North Alabama rising senior guard Tavon King has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.
King tweeted that he has taken time with the effects of COVID-19 to think about his future, citing that the past year has been rough on him and his family. He said it’s in his best interest to be close to his support group and family back home in Gates, Tennessee.
“To Coach (Tony) Pujol and the coaching staff, I am forever thankful for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to live my dream of playing (NCAA Division I) basketball,” King wrote. “I thank you for helping me heal from obstacles I have faced in my life recently and helping me become a better man.”
King also thanked his teammates for their support. Pujol, out of his respect for his former player, did not get into the details of the hardships King has faced, but said he was in full support of his decision.
“There’s a lot of personal things that went on his life and I think he’s got to get those straightened out if he’s going to have any kind of success moving forward,” Pujol said. “I think he’s taking the steps to fix those issues.”
King played sparingly in the 2019-20 season, averaging 1.8 points per game as his minutes decreased over the course of the year. He had a bigger role in 2018-19, a season where he was still recovering from a knee injury he suffered as a freshman at Tennessee's Columbia State Community College.
He averaged 5.8 points per game as a sophomore, reaching double figures in scoring seven times, including two 20-point performances in games in late February.
In the end, however, Pujol noted that the King’s decision isn’t just about basketball. As a coach, he’s more concerned with his players’ well-being.
“It’s definitely much more than just basketball. It can’t just be about basketball,” Pujol said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re taking care of our guys, and I think this is a way we can do that.”
