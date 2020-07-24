FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama is honoring seven runners with selection to the UNA Women's Cross Country Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
The women's cross country team is the second of 11 all-decade teams that will be announced in the coming weeks to honor UNA's top individual performers for the period from 2010-19.
The selections were made by a panel of UNA athletic department personnel.
The runners selected for the women's cross country team of the decade include Victoria Acocella, Olivia Brady, Emilee Hudsmith, Emma Knight, Phoebe Moon, Kara Nix, Alexandra Pidcock and Savannah Roland.
Acocella, from Cullman, ran at UNA from 2010-13. She earned second-team All-Gulf South Conference honors in 2012 and 2013 and was also Academic All-GSC in 2012.
Brady, a Birmingham native, ran for the Lions from 2012-15. She was a three-time All-GSC honoree, earning second-team honors in 2012, 2013 and 2014. She also earned Academic All-GSC honors in 2014 and 2015 and was aUSTFCCCA All-Academic Team member in 2015.
A Memphis, Tenn., native, Hudsmith ran at UNA from 2016-19. She earned second-team All-GSC honors and second-team All-South Region honors in 2016. She was also a GSC Freshman of the Week honoree in 2016. She holds the fourth fastest 4k time at UNA at 15:24.
Knight, from Corinth, Ala., was one of UNA's top runners from 2016-19. She earned second-team All-ASUN Conference honors in 2018, becoming UNA's first Division I all-conference runner. She was second-team All-South Region in 2016 and was Academic All-ASUN in 2018 and 2019. She was also named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team in 2016. She has the third fastest 6k time at UNA at 21:39 and the third fastest 4k time at 15:14.
Moon is from Muscle Shoals and ran at UNA in 2018 and 2019. She earned second-team All-ASUN Conference honors in 2019 and has the school record 4k time of 14:57. She also has the fifth best 6k time of 21:51 and the fifth fastest 5k time of 21:51.
Nix, who is set to run her senior season for the Lions in 2020, is a Muscle Shoals native. She earned second-team All-ASUN Conference honors in 2019 as well as Academic All-ASUN Conference. She has the seventh fastest 6k time at UNA at 22:05, the seventh fastest 5k time at 17:52 and the second fastest 4k time of 15:04.
Pidcock is a Trussville native and ran at UNA from 2014-17. She earned second-team All-GSC honors in 2014 and was a USTFCCCA All-Academic Team selection in 2015.
Roland, from Scottsboro, ran for the Lions in 2013 and 2014 and earned first-team All-Gulf South Conference honors as a freshman.
