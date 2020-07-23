The University of North Alabama is honoring seven runners with selection to the UNA Men's Cross Country Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
The men's cross country team is the first of 11 all-decade teams that will be announced in the coming weeks to honor UNA's top individual performers for the period from 2010-19.
The selections were made by a panel of UNA athletic department personnel.
The runners selected for the men's cross country team of the decade include Adam Benefield, Tate Carden, Peyton Ewoldt, Hirbo Hirbo, Foster Hudsmith, Braxton Linder and Justin Watson.
Benefield, from Haleyville, ran for the Lions from 2013-16. He earned second-team All-Gulf South Conference honors in 2016 and 2017 and was All-South Region as well in 2017. He has the eighth fastest 10k time at UNA (33:47) and sixth fastest 5k (15:59).
Carden, an Athens native, ran at UNA from 2014-17. He consistently among the Lions' top performers and was a solid four-year performer at UNA.
Ewoldt, from Savannah, is set to run his senior season for the Lions this fall. He has been one of team's top performers since coming to UNA in 2017. He was a two-time ASUN Conference Runner of the Week in 2019 and earned Academic All-ASUN honors as well. He posted the second fastest 8k (25:11) and 7k (23:12) times in school history, as well as the third fastest 5k (15:47).
Hirbo, from Russellville, ran at UNA in 2009-10. He was a two-time GSC Runner of the Week and earned Academic All-GSC honors in 2010. He still holds the 10th fastest 8k time in school history at 25:45.
Hudsmith is a native of Memphis, Tenn., and ran for the Lions from 2017-19. He has the sixth fastest 8k time in school history (25:38) and the third fastest 7k performance (23:21).
Linder, from Florence, was a two-time member of the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team in 2015 and 2016. He holds the eighth fastest 5k time at UNA at 16:10 and was a strong four-year performer that was consistently among the Lions' top performers from 2014-17.
Watson, a Rogersville, native, earned second-team All-Gulf South Conference honors in 2016 and 2017 and was also All-South Region in 2017. He holds the school record for best time in a 7k event at 22:30 and has the second fastest 5k time at 15:45. His best 8k time of 25:22 is third best at UNA and he holds five of the top 15 spots in that category. He has the seventh best 10k time at 33:37.
