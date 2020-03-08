North Alabama finished spring practice Friday with added depth on both sides of the ball and good position battles, some taking shape and others yet to be determined.
Overall, the Lions came away from their 15 practices with little news in the way of injuries. Head coach Chris Willis is optimistic about the state of the run game, hopes for further improvement at defensive back and is pleased with the depth at linebacker, among other positions.
Run game taking shape
Willis and staff started spring football practice wanting to improve the run game, and so far, Jaxton Carson and Ja'Won Howell have emerged as the top candidates for the job.
Carson scored two touchdowns in the spring game, including the go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining. Howell made plays offensively for Team Purple, as well, including catching a 56-yard pass from receiver Andre Little on a trick play.
Overall, both teams combined to run for an unofficial 126 yards.
“Running back room, they’ve had a great camp,” Willis said.
While Willis thought the offensive line didn’t necessarily have a bad night, it was a step back from what he’s seen over the course of the spring.
From his perspective at quarterback, Blake Dever sees the running backs coming along well. Up front, he said the new transfer offensive linemen are fitting in well, including Kedonis Haslem, whom he went to high school with at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.
“All great guys, all older guys,” Dever said of the offensive line. “Our guys that we have here in the system are doing well too. You can’t really count anyone out.”
Injury updates
Outside of players recovering from injuries, the Lions finished the practices in relatively good shape.
Defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr. turned his ankle in the last week of practice and did not play Friday.
Willis doesn’t see it as a long-term injury. However, he’s been impressed with how the senior has performed throughout practice
“I don’t think they’ve blocked him all camp,” Willis said.
Other notable players who sat out: tight end Duncan Hodges, offensive lineman Devaris Nalls, defensive back Chase Brown, linebacker Jakob Cummings, offensive lineman Jacob Gentle, defensive end Charlie Ryan and running back Ron Thompson.
Positions to watch
Willis isn’t ready to make a decision on the starting quarterback, but he’s taken notice at other positions where the Lions need more work and where there are strengths.
At defensive back, the Lions went into spring knowing they will be inexperienced outside of K.J. Smith returning for another season.
Kyree Fields and redshirt sophomore Gerrell Green each came up with interceptions. Fields, a transfer from Hinds Community College, picked off Reid Herring to seal the win for Team White.
“I like what I see so far,” Willis said. “We’re still going to recruit a little bit on the back end, add a guy or two. (But) I like where we are.”
At linebacker, Willis has seen the depth take shape quickly. Transfers Jaecorien Barnes and Darrell Sims have added to a group that returns senior Will Evans.
There’s also the return of Christon Taylor. Willis is happy that he’s “stepped up” after being dismissed from the team last season.
“He’s a good one, we knew he was a good one when he wasn’t here,” Willis said. “Everyone we played last year asked about him, he’s that good of a player. He’s just got to stay the course … (overall) the linebackers, there hasn’t been a lot to complain about in that room.”
Joe Gurley picked up where he left off at both kicker and punter. He flipped field position with several punts and kicked two field goals, including a 46-yarder.
“It was a good overall camp,” Willis said. “We had some injuries, nothing major (and) we have some depth. Bringing those new guys in has helped with that.”
