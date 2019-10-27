KENNESAW, Ga. — Offensively, North Alabama did just about everything it could to find the end zone early in the Saturday's game, but the triple-option, specifically the run game, was overpowering by Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0).
The Owls had 490 rushing yards and hurt the Lions on the outside with pitch and the quarterback run. What was once a 14-13 UNA lead ended with a 41-17 Kennesaw State win. Owls quarterback Daniel David (116 yards, 3 touchdowns) and running back Kevin Ficklin (four carries, 80 yards) made all the difference on offense.
Kennesaw State didn’t need the passing game, as David didn’t complete a pass in four throws.
Blake Dever got the start at quarterback over Christian Lopez for UNA. There was a mix of good and the bad, but it wasn’t a bad first career start by any means.
--
Support for Cortez Hall
Players wore the No. 8 in eye black to show support for receiver Cortez Hall, whose girlfriend, Claire Largin, was killed in a car accident on Thursday.
Teammates, coaches and others involved in the UNA program came to Hall’s support on social media. The two had plans to get married and Saturday was her 21st birthday.
Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon opened his postgame press conference to offer his condolences for Hall, who didn’t play in the game, as well the UNA community.
“We want to pray for everybody, I don’t care who you play for, life is precious, and it’s tough,” Bohannon said.
--
Opening up the playbook
The Lions ran everything but the kitchen sink in the first half on offense against Kennesaw State. Formations featured Terence Humphrey Jr. in the wildcat position, offensive linemen lined out wide as blockers and various other looks that kept the Owls on their heels early.
One play in particular had Humhprey receive the snap and toss it forward to Ja’Won Howell as he came in motion. Howell pitched back to Dever and then got open along the sideline. Dever then hit him for 19-yard gain.
It was enough to get the Lions 17 points, but a late interception robbed UNA any chance to add to that before the final buzzer sounded.
--
New quarterback
Dever made his first start for UNA and for the most part, managed the game well. Kennesaw State started to tighten up the second half. One of his few mistakes was an interception with just under five minutes to go in the game.
Overall, Dever was 23 for 32 for 261 yards a touchdown and an interception.
He was sacked twice and overthrew some receivers, but Dever managed to move the ball at times against a tough Owls defense.
--
Trouble defending run game
UNA gave up only one first down on Kennesaw's first drive, but the next five possessions resulted in rushing touchdowns for the Owls.
In addition to 490 rushing yards, Kennesaw State controlled the ball for for 32:14.
Not only did David rush for 116 yards and three touchdowns, but back up Jonathan Murphy had 98 yards and a touchdown.
Linebackers Will Evans and Jalen Dread each left the game with different injuries but both returned later in the game.
