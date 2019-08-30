North Alabama’s first half against Western Illinois was a mixed bag for the Lions, who took a 19-14 lead into halftime on the way to a 26-17 win.
Christian Lopez accounted for two touchdowns with a 2-yard run and a 75-yard pass to Cortez Hall and Joe Gurley made field goals of 48 and 42 yards. He had 223 passing yards on 11 of 21 passing. UNA had 256 yards in the half.
The senior quarterback did miss a couple of throws that would have resulted in big plays, and the run game produced 33 yards on 16 carries.
The Lions played well defensively, too. They allowed only one touchdown drive and forced five punts. They also came up with a turnover on a punt return, and allowed 155 yards.
Mistakes included a pair of false start penalties, a missed extra point and a punt that was blocked and recovered for a touchdown.
--
Season firsts
• First touchdown was a 2-yard run by Christian Lopez on a keeper over the right side.
• First turnover was a fumble recovered by UNA’s Charlie Ryan on a punt return. Lions cashed it in with a 52-yard drive;
• First play was a 2-yard run by Ron Thompson;
• First pass completion was an 11-yard pop pass from Christian Lopez to Andre Little;
• First penalty was a false start on the Lions’ Jacob Gentle;
• First field goal was a 48-yarder by Joe Gurley in the second quarter. It was the second made field goal of his career and his longest.
--
Instant replay
The season opener marked the first time instant replay has been in effect for the Lions in a regular-season game at Braly Stadium. The only other time there has been instant replay in Braly was during the Division II championship games.
The season’s first instant replay review was one where the officials spotted the ball on a third-down call. After originally ruling it a first down run, the officials overturned the original spot and it turned into a fourth down for the Leathernecks.
The total delay for the review was about three minutes.
The second replay came in the second quarter on a punt when it appeared Western Illinois muffed a punt with the Lions recovering. However, officials ruled the return man never touched the ball and gave it to the Leathernecks.
--
Spreading the wealth
Lopez had 11 completions in the first half, with four receivers catching two balls each. Hall had the biggest two plays, catching the 75-yard TD pass on which he broke one tackle and then adding a 30-yarder late in the half to set up a field goal.
Hall’s 113 yards marked the third straight game in which he topped the 100-yard receiving mark. Duncan Hodges, who is listed as a quarterback but has played a lot of tight end in the preseason, had the first two catches of his career in the first half.
--
Big run
Terence Humphrey’s 62-yard touchdown run was the longest run of his career, surpassing his previous best of 39 yards. The run went over the left side and Humphrey showed breakaway speed on his way to the score.
--
This and that
The announced crowd for Thursday’s opener against Western Illinois was 10,567. … UNA’s schedule this season features four teams that appear in various FCS top 25 polls. Jacksonville State is as high as fourth in one poll and as low as seventh in another poll. Kennesaw State is ranked third in one poll, while Montana and Monmouth are also ranked in other polls. … UNA hadn’t played an FCS opponent in Braly Stadium since 1992 when Troy State came to Florence. The Trojans won that game 24-10. … UNA was 9-9 in its last 18 games against FCS teams before Thursday night’s game.
