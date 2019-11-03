FLORENCE — It was a dramatic game for North Alabama, ending with a game-winning field goal and snapping a three-game losing streak.
Joe Gurley’s 20-yard field goal was good as time expired, capping off a game that featured a lot of moments. Christian Lopez leading the game-winning drive, Andre Little’s huge contributions on offense and special teams as well as the defense, which struggled for most of the day, coming up with stops when it needed to.
After the game, Willis simply responded with “We needed that one,” to describe how it felt to get the win.
“Here we are, week nine, and they’re fighting,” Willis said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. We’ve got a great group of guys.”
Breakout game for Little
Andre Little had the best game of his career on Saturday.
The redshirt-sophomore finished with six catches for 118 yards and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. He left the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, but returned in the second half to make one of the biggest plays of the game.
With under four minutes to go, Lopez found Little for 39 yards to get into Campbell territory. Six plays later, Gurley’s kick was good.
“He’s grown a lot, which has allowed him to be so flexible in our offense,” Lopez said of Little. “To see (all the receivers) continue to work as a group when things don’t go right, it’s awesome.
Special teams produces points
When the UNA offense struggled in the first half, the special teams came through with some big plays.
After Campbell scored its first touchdown of the day to go up 7-0, Andre Little returned the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown.
On the next kickoff, Campbell’s Jalen Kelsey took received the kick, took it out of the end zone but backed in the end zone to take a knee. The officials took some time to review the play, but ruled it a safety.
Then, of course, there was the game-winning field goal from 20 yards away from Joe Gurley.
“I’m glad for Joe (Gurley). Joe has worked his tail off,” Willis said.
Lions add 2020 game with Virginia Tech
On Friday, UNA announced that the Lions will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2020, to face Virginia Tech.
It will be the school’s first game against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. With the addition, UNA is scheduled to play two FBS opponents in 2020, as the team is set to travel to Provo, Utah, in November to play BYU.
