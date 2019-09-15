North Alabama was efficient on offense early. They were great on defense, too, controlling the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately for UNA, it didn’t last.
UNA did well when the running game was working. Defensively, they contained quarterback Aqeel Glass and the Bulldogs running game in the first half.
But in the second half, the Lions started to give up big plays. UNA allowed Alabama A&M quarterback Glass to find open receivers downfield. Its defense couldn’t stop the run.
Defensively in the second half, the Bulldogs loaded the box and stopped Terence Humphrey and company from moving the ball. Quarterback Christian Lopez was pressured and forced to throw the ball away on several occasions.
Running game fuels offense
UNA got its offense going early thanks to success in the running game, mainly with running back Terence Humphrey. Humphrey scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and finished the first half with eight carries for 84 yards.
Humphrey kept it going in the second half and had 14 rushes for 147 yards and a touchdown through three quarters.
But when the running game was contained, the offense struggled. Alabama A&M put pressure on Lopez, sacking him three times through three quarters. Without a consistent way for UNA to move the ball and kill the clock, the Bulldogs were able to fight back into the game.
Flipping the field
Joe Gurley had a career night, recording his longest punt with the Lions, a 61-yard boot in the closing minute of the second quarter. He continued his kicking success as well, hitting field goals from 40, 39 and 25 yards out and is now 6 for 6 on the season.
With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bulldogs running back Gary Quarles fumbled a punt from Joe Gurley, who cashed in the turnover by hitting a 40-yard field goal to put the Lions ahead 9-0. A&M fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Gurley added three more points.
Defense starts fast, starts to falter
The Lions controlled the game defensively in the first half. Alabama A&M’s offense averaged 371 yards passing coming in, but Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass and company had only 69 at halftime.
The defensive line, called upon by coordinator Steadman Campbell, had early success, forcing several three and outs and controlling the line of scrimmage.
But after a shutout in the first half, the Lions gave up a touchdown on Alabama A&M’s first possession of the second half. What first looked like UNA’s defense taking time to adjust turned into another touchdown on the Bulldogs’ next possession.
The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 21-3 in the third quarter.
