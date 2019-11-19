UNA ATHLETICS
Lopez closes career
with Big South honor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- University of North Alabama senior quarterback Christian Lopez of Henderson, Nev., has been named Big South Conference Football Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Lions' 34-30 win on the road at Gardner-Webb Saturday.
Lopez threw for a career high 446 yards and four touchdowns and led a game-winning, 72-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game to lift the Lions to the win.
It was Lopez's second game-winning fourth quarter drive this season and the sixth in his two seasons at UNA.
Lopez completed 28-of-44 passes with no interceptions and hit three different receivers with touchdown passes in Andre Little, Dexter Boykin (2) and Jakobi Byrd.
The game-winning score came on a 16-yard pass from Lopez to Boykin with just 1:57 remaining in the game.
Lopez shares the award with Monmouth's Pete Guerriero, who set a school record for all-purpose yards with 303 on a career-high 237 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Lopez finished his career at UNA in the Top 10 in many of the Lions’ career passing categories. He finished sixth in career passing yards (4,883), seventh in career completions (331), eighth in career pass attempts (592), tied for seventh in career touchdown passes (32) and 10th in career total yards (5,177). He accomplished those marks in just 21 career games.
--
Brim named ASUN
Newcomer of Week
ATLANTA – Officials with the ASUN Conference have named North Alabama’s C.J. Brim as the league’s Newcomer of the Week. The junior from Tupelo, Miss., helped lead the Lions to a 1-1 showing on the week.
Brim, a 5-9 guard, has been one of the most consistent players for the UNA men’s basketball team this season, reaching double figures in scoring in all four games. Against Indiana, he scored 11 points, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line with a three-pointer and a jumper in the paint. He added 12 points against Samford, scoring 10 in the second half as the Lions rallied for the 61-55 home victory.
His weekly totals include 23 points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal. He was 6-of-7 from the free throw line and shot 50 percent from three-point range.
UNA plays at South Dakota State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (Central) on the SDSU campus in Brookings, S.D.
--
Keehn announces 9
signees for baseball
FLORENCE — University of North Alabama head baseball coach Mike Keehn has announced the signing of nine student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the Lions for 2020-21.
The group of signees includes six pitchers, two outfielders and a catcher, with four coming from Georgia, two from Alabama, two from Florida and one from Minnesota.
The list of pitchers signing with UNA includes Jacob Bradshaw of Thomasville High Scholars Academy in Thomasville, Ga., Austin Emener of First Presbyterian Day School in Lizella, Ga., William Haberstock of Centennial High Schoolin Roswell, Ga., Will Hudson of Arab High School in Arab, Ala., Brycen Parrish of Wilson High School in Florence, Ala., and Bryce Richter of Holy Family Catholic High School in Excelsior, Minn.
The two outfielders signed by the Lions are Zak Majer of Nova High School in Plantation, Fla., and Dominick McIntyre of Peachtree Ridge High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.
The Lions also signed catcher Hunter Fiori of Chaminade Madonna College Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
North Alabama completed its first season of NCAA Division I baseball in 2019 and begins its 2020 season on February 14 at home agaist Ohio University.
