North Alabama is opening its weight room and turf facilities for its athletes to have voluntary workouts.
UNA strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring said as many as 24 athletes can be in the weight room at a time, while work on the turf field will be centered on conditioning.
“It’s exciting that we have a place to train,” Herring said. “It’s amazing how many of our athletes don’t have access to gyms with the way everything has been closed. … But now it’s great that we have the ability to work with them.”
The workouts are open to all athletes who have a place to stay off campus.
Herring said he’s had athletes from volleyball, soccer, beach volleyball and men and women’s cross country inquire over the last several weeks about when the facilities will be available.
With football quickly approaching, coach Chris Willis said Tuesday he’d like to have about 15 to 20 players there throughout the week, but “will take whatever he can get at this point.”
He’s still hopeful to have the entire team return at the beginning of July, with housing and dining available for athletes to have a place to stay provided by the university.
While Herring and staff will be there, coaches of teams are not permitted to be present with the athletes. The facilities will be open Monday through Thursday from 6-10 a.m. and then from 2-5 p.m. On Fridays, the hours are 6 a.m.-noon.
UNA didn’t allow students to live on campus after the COVID-19 outbreak started, so Willis noted it’s hard to ask all of his players to be there right now when the school doesn't provide a place to stay.
“It’s still all about the safety of our staff and players and their well-being,” Willis said.
As far as safety procedures, Herring said his staff has been doing many of the cleaning techniques required since he started working at UNA four years ago. Herring said they use anti-bacterial cleaning material to wipe down the bars and benches.
Because they’ve dealt with other illnesses like the flu or stomach virus, Herring said they’ve had conversations with their athletes about washing their hands after lifting, which will be important now.
The racks, Herring said, are spaced out and spotting on lifts like the bench press and squat are primarily done by the staff, all of whom will wear masks.
While the focus will be on conditioning, strength and speed workouts will be incorporated as time goes on. The main aspect of having the athletes together is a benefit, Herring said, after most have been isolated for months.
“It’s a lot easier with the athletes as a group and we’re out there encouraging one another and doing that kind of thing as opposed to just being out there on the turf field by yourself,” Herring said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.