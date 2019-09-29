FLORENCE — North Alabama’s coaches called for a complete game on Saturday, and the players delivered, dominating on both sides of the ball to beat Presbyterian 41-21 in a homecoming game.
After only scoring seven points in the first quarter, UNA scored the most points in a game this season with a number of big plays. The defense also had its best performance and gathered three turnovers in the process to help the team gain its first win in the Big South conference.
“When I woke up this morning, I said ‘I don’t care if I have any catches, I just want to win,’” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dexter Boykin said. “We definitely did that. It was a real team effort. We’re just happy to get a win.”
Things hardly started off like it would be an easy victory, as quarterback Christian Lopez was sacked in the end zone for a safety for the game’s first points.
But when the offense struggled early, the defense kept the Lions in the game. The secondary came up big with D’Andre Hart leading the way, finishing with six tackles and a forced fumble. A.J. Bracey returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown and K.J. Smith got another interception in the fourth quarter.
“We were stressing all week trying to play four quarters,” Smith said. “Finish. That was the word of the week. We felt like if we could win every quarter we could win the game.”
After the disastrous first possession, Lopez bounced back and delivered big plays in the passing game. He threw a fade to the sideline that was caught by receiver Dexter Boykin, who broke one tackle and raced along the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown.
Big plays continued to be the theme on offense when senior running back Terence Humphrey Jr. raced down the left sideline for a 88-yard touchdown. After that, the offense really got in a groove. Head coach Chris Willis emphasized during the week he wanted his offense to be able to establish the run. As a result, the Lions reeled off 211 rushing yards, which was half of the Lions’ 428 yards of total offense.
“The running backs as a whole did a great job,” Willis said. “The running game is what helped. It takes the pressure off our quarterback.”
The UNA offense kept its foot on the gas in the second half. Boykin got in the mix again right before halftime. He caught a back-shoulder pass from Lopez and broke a tackle to reach the ball over the pylon for a 18-yard touchdown.
The game was already decided when Presbyterian scored a late touchdown with less than two minutes left. Willis was trying to get players who don’t get much playing time in the game and wasn’t pleased with the sequence, but he walked off the field happy with the win.
“Overall, I was happy,” Willis said. “We started out a little slow … set us back a little bit. But it’s just good to see (score) in the 40’s, get a win. With this schedule we have, we’re going to embrace every win we can get.”
The last three games, players spoke of moving on to the next week and putting the result behind them. While they approached it the same way after the win, there was a moment to appreciate the feeling.
“It feels good,” Hart said. “So we’re going to celebrate and then get back to work. But we’re going to celebrate for right now just because you know, getting back in the win column feels good.”
