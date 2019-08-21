North Alabama closed out fall football camp Tuesday after 19 practices, and now the Lions are about to begin finalizing a game plan for the first game.
Preparations for next week’s season opener against Western Illinois begin in earnest today for what the Lions hope will be a successful first venture into playing a complete FCS schedule for the first time in school history.
Coach Chris Willis said he was pleased with how the Lions came through camp.
“I thought we were really good in camp,” he said. “For the most part, we came through pretty much with just bumps and bruises, an injury here and there, but nothing major. I like where we’re at. I like our football team.”
The biggest casualty of camp was the loss of starting linebacker Christon Taylor, who was dismissed from the team for what Willis said was a violation of team rules. He did not elaborate on what rules Taylor violated.
“He’s not with the team this fall,” Willis said. “He’s not on the team, not on scholarship. Whether he is back in January, we’ll see. We’ve got a whole semester to get through. Our next meeting won’t be until right before Christmas when we go home and we’ll see where we are.”
Taylor remains in school and Willis said he indicated he would not enter the transfer portal.
“Basically, he has violated team rules - not just once, but a couple of times,” Willis said. He understands. He is apologetic about it. He came over and met with us about it. He has taken responsibility. But as the head coach, I think it’s in his best interest to step away from football and see what he wants.”
Taylor, a junior from Hoover, led UNA in tackles in 2018 with 62, including 9.5 for loss. IN 2017, he was the Gulf South Conference Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
His loss leaves Will Evans as the only returning starter at linebacker, although Willis indicated he is still recruiting for the position. As depth charts have been released across the country, there has been player movement already.
“Jacksonville State just signed a receiver from Florida and Kennesaw State picked up a player,” Willis said. “Guys aren’t happy with where they are on the depth chart or they decide they just don’t want to run down on kickoffs. But we’re not going just take anyone.”
Willis said any additions to add players will be “what’s best for the team.”
“If we bring a guy in, a linebacker, we could add some depth,” he said. “We could use it. I’m not going to turn it away. But you bring a guy in who hasn’t been through camp with us and you have to think about moral.”
Willis said he would consult with his players unity council before adding any new players.
“They understand the situation and that these guys have been practicing somewhere else, and for whatever reason it didn’t work out,” Willis said. “We look at it as an opportunity to come here and help us. We’ll see.”
Meanwhile, quarterback Christian Lopez and safety K.J. Smith are just happy fall camp has ended and the first game is in sight.
“We have grown a lot since last year,” Lopez said. “We still have a lot of things to clean up, but last year going into game week I think everybody was a little iffy about things. We know what we have this year.”
Smith said he is ready to see a different opponent than his teammates.
“I’m ready to hit somebody else,” he said. “We have made some great strides defensively since day one. Still have some things we have to improve on but we have come a long way. I’m ready for next week. I hope the atmosphere is crazy and the stadium is slam-packed.”
