When a few of North Alabama’s newly inducted 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame members received the news, there were varying degrees of emotions in their reactions.
Justin Regan, who played golf for the Lions from 2000-03, said it was surreal. He didn’t expect what he did during his career would be enough to merit the recognition.
Renae Cody, a former women’s basketball player from 1981-84, said she remembers saying she was going to cry when she got off the phone after she found out.
"It's been a flood of emotions, it really has," Cody said.
But all four members, including football’s Bobby Joe Pride (1968-71) and baseball's Mike Klug (2004-05), are excited for the honor, as they'll be recognized at 9 a.m. Saturday at the UNA Performance Center.
Cody, a Red Bay native, finished her four-year basketball career under coaches Gary Elliott and Wayne Byrd as a part of program that went 79-39 overall. She's currently UNA's fourth-leading scorer in history with 1,294 points. Cody is the Lions' career leader in steals with 208 and is second in career assists with 477.
"At the time, I wasn’t thinking about statistics or records or muscle aches and pains, I just loved playing the game," Cody said.
She recalled a conversation with Byrd one afternoon when the two were going over her statistics, but she didn't even realize the numbers were what they were. Byrd then set goals for her to reach by the end of her career, including one where she would need to make 300 shots before she left the program.
That stuck with her.
"When you're committed to do something over and over and over, it becomes a part of who you are," Cody said. "Just being on the team at UNA has given me my whole life."
Regan finished his career with the UNA golf team helping the Lions to back-to-back NCAA regional championships 2002 and 2003, along with three Division II national tournament appearances.
He received All-American honors in three of his four years with the program.
"Looking back on it now, I was like well you know, that was actually pretty good," Regan said. "I didn’t even realize the significance of it at the time, but I think now, having the time to look back on it, it definitely seems like it was a different life."
A native of Muscle Shoals, Regan still finds time to return to the area. His brother still lives there and his nephew, Thomas Regan, is a freshman on this year's golf team.
Although he said he's excited to return to his campus, he thinks his three sons are probably more excited about it than he is.
"If anything this has made me cooler in their eyes," Regan said. "(But), it’s something that I’ll look back on probably for the rest of my life. It’s an honor to be a part of."
He said he still finds time to play golf once a week, sometimes every two weeks. Last week, he shot a 69, and he jokes with his nephew that even if he's older now, his nephew is still yet to beat him.
But for both Cody and Regan, Saturday will be an opportunity to return to campus and reflect on their college days. Cody said she spent last Sunday walking through and walked through the Lions Den at Flowers Hall.
Regan will get to see members of his extended family when he arrives in Florence.
But after the ceremony concludes Saturday morning, all these athletes will settle in as four of the 183 members of UNA's athletic hall of fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.