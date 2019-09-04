North Alabama football senior defensive back A.J. Bracey's facial expression lit up when he was asked about preparing for an pass-first offense like Montana’s.
“All we can think about is interceptions,” Bracey said. “It’s up to us to make the plays.”
The Lions will head to Missoula, Montana on Saturday to take on a high-powered Grizzlies offense, led by senior quarterback Dalton Sneed, who went 37 for 52 with 427 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 31-17 win at South Dakota last Saturday.
It’s a far cry from Western Illinois, which threw 30 times in a 26-17 loss to North Alabama on Aug. 29. But Bracey, fellow senior defensive back D’Andre Hart and the rest of the Lions’ secondary are embracing the new challenge. While Bracey said the defensive preparation hasn’t specifically changed, the mindset has.
He explained that defensive backs coach Blake Farris has been spent more time coaching the group because of Montana’s tendency to challenge teams vertically. Defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell emphasized the importance of his players playing with their eyes, holding spots and mixing up coverages. While Sneed’s passing numbers jump off the stat sheet, he can also scramble if needed and ran for a touchdown in the first game of the season.
“(He) is seasoned, he’s experienced,” Campbell said. “They do a good job of taking what the defense gives you … they’re well-coached and they’re well-skilled and it shows, we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Outside of Sneed, two of Montana’s wide receivers, Samuel Akem and Samori Toure, each had over 100 yards receiving in the game. Akem, the 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore, finished nine catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, while fellow redshirt sophomore Toure is 6-foot-3 and recorded nine catches for 142 yards.
Hart explained how covering receivers like North Alabama’s 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore Dexter Boykin, Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall everyday in practice helps prepare for a game like this. In some ways, the Grizzlies’ wideouts remind him of a few of his teammates, with similar length and speed.
“I think we’re prepared,” Hart said. “We have similar tendencies in our receivers, we’ve just got to come ready to play.”
Bracey described the close relationship between the players in the secondary room. He said the group has built a lot of chemistry together throughout the offseason and in practice, both on the field and off. The biggest way it helps out in the game, Bracey says, is communication, knowing what each other’s responsibility is on each play.
But the group’s job becomes easier when the front seven find ways to get pressure on the quarterback.
The Lions recorded four sacks in the victory over Western Illinois and Campbell is hoping for more of that on Saturday, but said the defense will pick and choose its spots on when to bring pressure in an attempt to make the quarterback uncomfortable.
“If they keep stepping up, everything (will) go smooth,” Bracey said. “Because (if) they put pressure on him, we’re going to have a good game, it makes it easy for us.”
A run down of the film session on the Grizzlies offense results in Bracey complimenting the confidence of Sneed when working with his receivers. Hart said he thinks, in a way, the passing game is sophisticated, and there’s a tendency for Montana to attack the outside receivers.
But for Campbell, the Grizzlies are just, overall, a good football team.
“They’re a complete team, so it’ll take a complete effort, but our guys are excited about it … the guys in that secondary room are excited about this challenge.”
