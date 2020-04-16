North Alabama men’s basketball coach Tony Pujol called the signing of three players Wednesday on the first day of the national signing period ‘a collective effort.’
UNA completed its four-person signing class with the addition of Jonathan Breeland Jr., Detalian Brown and Isaac Chatman to the early signing of Will Soucie in November.
Before discussing what the new players bring to the Lions, Pujol talked about what it took to get players to the university. He said it begins with his staff identifying players and continues up the ladder to the university administration for helping prospective student athletes understand the vision of the program and the school.
“We feel that it is imperative that the parents and guardians and the student athletes know who the decision-makers at the university are,” Pujol said. “Our president, Dr. (Ken) Kitts, provost Dr. Ross Alexander and (athletic director) Mark Linder play such an important role. They made these kids feel extremely comfortable with the direction the university and the athletics department are headed.”
Each coach has some sort of connection to the newcomers. Pujol has known Soucie, a 6-foot-6 forward, since he was in the eighth grade. Lou Adams, a former player at Wyoming when Pujol was an assistant there, alerted him to Brown, who is from Chicago.
When Ahmad Smith was at Charleston Southern, he was recruiting Breeland, who was still in high school. And assistant Willie Watson has known of Chatwood since he was playing for a state championship at Cordova High School.
“My staff and their wives were extremely important in getting these guys,” Pujol said.
The class, along with preferred walk-on Sawyer Wright of Deshler, replaces four departures from this past season’s team. Cam Diggs finished his eligibility, while Christian Agnew transferred to UTEP. Holden Redparth and Logan Windeler remain in the transfer portal.
Breeland and Brown are a pair of 6-3 guards who add size to the Lions backcourt. Chatman is a versatile 6-6 forward who can also play guard. Wright is 6-8 and plays inside.
“Collectively, they provide a lot of depth and competition in our program,” Pujol said.
Breeland played one season at Neosho County (Kansas) Community College where he averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Pujol compares Breeland, who has three years of eligibility remaining, to current guard Jamari Blackmon.
“He’s drives hard and finishes well around the rim,” Pujol said. “He has a high IQ from the point guard spot and is a very capable 3-point shooter. He can guard multiple positions on the perimeter.”
Brown played at Combine Academy, a North Carolina prep school, last season, and is an excellent shooter. He averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 assists per game in all games, but upped that average to 17.4 points per game against junior college competition while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.
“He really knows how to get to the rim and can guard multiple positions,” Pujol said. “He does a great job of stretching the defense with his ability to shoot the 3. He’s a guy we have been recruiting for a while — we went after him the longest and the hardest.”
Chatman, from Cordova, is making his third stop in the college ranks. He opened his career at Campbell University where he made the Big South All-Freshman team. He transferred to Northeast Mississippi Community College where he averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
Pujol said Chatman will be a utility type player for the Lions because of his versatility.
“He is physical enough to play inside against the bigs, but he is a perimeter player,” Pujol said. “He is a tough dude. He is my style of defensive player. I think he took 40 charges last year at Northeast Mississippi. I think he understood how he fit into our style of play both offensively and defensively.”
Soucie, the early signee, averaged 11 points and 5.2 rebounds per game at Gill St. Bernard’s in New Jersey while playing in a league Pujol said is one of the toughest in the country.
“He can guard multiple positions and can also play multiple positions because of his skill set,” Pujol said. “He is a tremendous worker and comes from a winning program.”
Pujol hopes Wright can develop into an inside presence for the Lions. He likes the size and physicality Wright brings.
“He is a program guy,” Pujol said. “He’s gonna be about the right things and will be an attribute to the team.”
