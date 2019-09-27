Shelby Wall scored a goal but the North Alabama women's soccer team opened up its conference schedule with a 3-1 loss against ASUN member Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night at UNA.
Neither team scored in the first half, but FGCU quickly changed the direction of the match in the second half.
Louise Lillback scored the first goal of the game for the Eagles at the 51:47 point to put FGCU up 1-0. Lillback scored her second goal of the game at the 65:31 mark, pushing her season total to five.
Evodika Popadinova added her fifth goal on the season for the Eagles soon after Lillback.
Wall scored an unassisted goal, her team- and ASUN-leading 10th of the season, at the 57:29 mark. With the goal, Wall has now extended her streak of matches with a goal to seven.
FGCU now improves to 6-3 and 1-0 in conference and will travel to Lipscomb on Saturday. The Eagles finished with a 13-4-2 overall record with a 5-3 conference record last year before taking a semifinal exit in the ASUN tournament with a loss to Lipscomb.
The Lions will look to shake off the loss with a home match at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against NJIT.
During last year’s NCAA Division I debut, the Lions finished 11-9-1 overall and went 3-4-1 in conference play before going on a strong ASUN tournament run. The team beat Kennesaw State and NJIT before falling to Lipscomb in the ASUN Championship.
North Alabama will now shift its focus to NJIT for their next conference matchup on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.