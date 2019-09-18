FLORENCE — Tennessee State held off North Alabama for a pair of close wins before pulling away in the third set to complete a 3-0 sweep Tuesday evening in college volleyball at Flowers Hall.
UNA falls to 2-8 after the 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 loss.
The Tigers recorded nine blocks and held the Lions to a .136 hitting percentage. UNA also did not have a player reach double figures in kills.
The first two sets went down to the wire. Tennessee State broke a 22-all tie in the opener, scoring three of the next four points to get the win.
In the second set, a UNA rally came up just short. The Lions trailed 24-20 but pulled withinm 24-23 on a block by Megan Zuck. But TSU’s Khalia Jordan ended the set with a kill.
The Tigers led wire to wire in the final set, hitting .261 while holding the home team to a .038 clip.
Morgan Madasz led the Lions with 9 kills. The freshman from Saint Petersburg, Florida hit .333 and added 3 blocks. Mariana Trujillo had 17 assists while Breylee Linder turned in 11 assists. Defensively, Alyssa Dutton led the way with 10 digs.
Julia Pierson led Tennessee State (6-6) with 11 kills.
UNA will now turn its attention the 2019 Beale Street Challenge. The Lions will play three matches on the campus of the University of Memphis beginning with a showdown against the host Tigers at 10 a.m. Friday.
