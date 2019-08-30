FLORENCE — North Alabama couldn’t have had a better start to its first full season playing FCS football Thursday night in Braly Stadium.
A 19-point underdog according to oddsmakers, UNA didn’t even allow visiting Western Illinois to reach the point spread in a dominating 26-17 win over the Fighting Leathernecks.
After 30 days of preseason camp, the Lions showed they were ready for the opener, never trailing while getting two explosive play touchdowns on the way to the win. Christian Lopez threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. Terence Humphrey broke a 62-yard touchdown run and Joe Gurley kicked two field goals in the win.
UNA sacked Connor Sampson four times and pressured him continually as the defense limited Western Illinois to 302 yards.
“It was cool to see a lot of guys step up tonight,” said Lopez, who scored the first touchdown of the season by squirting into the end zone on a 2-yard run. “The best feeling is having that underdog role we are going to have all season. To come out here and beat a team that beat Montana last year and is in a good conference, that’s a pretty good feeling.”
Lopez said he was aware how big of an underdog the Lions were.
“I’m from Las Vegas, so I knew about it,” he said, smiling. “It was the same thing as Southern Utah last year. You don’t pay no mind to it.”
Chris Willis, eager to see UNA in action after a long preseason camp, was pleased with what he saw in the opener.
“We made history tonight, winning a Division I game here at home,” he said. “We’re going to just enjoy this and not worry about what is to come. All of what we did in the offseason, the work ethic and what we did in the weight room, it all showed.”
The Lions jumped in front 9-0 and were hanging onto a 19-17 lead when Terence Humphrey had the key offensive play for the Lions late in the third quarter.
Taking a handoff from Lopez, the senior from Huntsville patiently waited for a hole on the left side and then showed breakaway speed on the way to a 62-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of his career, surpassing his previous high of 39 yards. That gave the Lions a 26-17 lead that the defense preserved the rest of the way.
Humphrey, voted a team captain Wednesday, finished with 89 yards on just six carries. He’s been in a three-way battle for the starting tailback job with Ron Thompson and Ja’Won Howell.
“It felt great,” Humphrey said. “I feel like I separated myself tonight. I’m proud of everybody though. It’s great to get this win.”
The Lions never trailed but they never separated themselves either, as Willis said they left points on the field.
UNA took advantage of the first break after Jakob Cummings stripped Marquis Smith on a punt return and Charlie Ryan recovered. After Humphrey broke a 15-yard run and Lopez found Jakobi Byrd for 23 yards, UNA’s quarterback ran 2 yards for a 6-0 lead after the extra point failed.
Joe Gurley’s 48-yard field goal made it 9-0 in the in the second quarter.
Western Illinois pulled within 9-7 on Deontez Thompson’s run before Lopez and Cortez Hall hooked up on a 75-yard TD pass for a 16-7 lead.
“We had two different plays called if they showed a different coverage and a front,’ Lopez said. “We were going to check it to that and it was a simple pitch and catch. It’s a credit to the receivers who have been up here all summer watching film. They are all working hard all the time.”
Western Illinois blocked a punt for a touchdown and Gurley kicked a 42-yard field goal to leave the Lions with a 19-14 halftime lead.
Western Illinois kicked a field goal to open the second half and then had a chance to take the lead but missed a 44-yard attempt.
Four plays later, Humphrey scored on his long run. The defense did the rest. In addition to the four sacks, it had five other tackles for loss that also helped stall Western Illinois drives. Brodric Martin had one of the sacks as the defensive line dominated play.
“We felt like we could get to the quarterback,” Martin said. “We watch a lot of film and meet with the coaches every day. And we meet on our own. We were determined to get after the quarterback. At halftime we said he needed sacks and stops, and we got them.”
Now, it’s off to Montana next week to see how the Lions will handle a loud, raucous crowd in their first road game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.